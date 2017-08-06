NC Shoppers Cross State Line For Tax Free Weekend In Virginia

Tax Free Weekend

DANVILLE, VA - Believe it or not. Back-to-school is here.

Some parents are going from North Carolina to Virginia for Sales Tax Free Weekend.

Shoppers won't have to pay sales tax on school supplies that cost $20 or less, as well as clothing and shoes under $100.

Carlette Graves drove from Yanceyville to Danville to save on school supplies.

"It's really good because it saves a little bit of money, and I always say a little bit is better than nothing," said Gaves. "I saved like $40."

Mark Gill took the trip from Roxboro to Danville as well.

"At Target, we saved about $7," said Gill. "We got pens, papers, pencils, stuff for dorms rooms, my son is starting college so we got towels."

North Carolina doesn't offer a sales tax free weekend. Lawmakers got rid of it years ago in a tax reform bill saying it cost the state $13 million in lost revenue.

Some folks are hoping that will change, and soon.

