New military ID card makes it safer and easier for veterans to prove service

SAN ANTONIO - Military veterans can now apply for a Veteran Service Identification Card, making it easier for them to prove their service.

The card is a hard-copy photo ID eliminates the need to carry around documents with sensitive information. Currently, veterans have to carry a DD-214 form to show proof of service, but it causes a security concern.

"Our social security number is on there," veteran Johnny Ornelas said. "So some guys get a black marker and erase it."

The DD-214 form is an official document issued by the military used to redeem discounts and services. The form contains personal information like a social security number and birth date, which could pose an identity theft threat. Due to these concerns, the Department of Veteran Affairs is issuing a photo ID to all honorably discharged veterans.

The card is the result of the Veterans Identification Card Act of 2015 and will have the veteran's name, photo, and a non-social security identification number.

Ornales says that the card is long overdue.

"It's an inconvenience and a hassle [to carry a DD-214]," Ornelas said. "They should have done this a long time ago."

The ID cards will be available nationwide in November and veterans may apply for the card online.

For Tennessee, you can reach out to branches in your area with the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services in November to get a hard-copy ID.

