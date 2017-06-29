New states targeted in California travel ban

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
Draft of NPS report on Chimney Tops 2 fire completeJun 28, 2017, 9:06 p.m.
-
Good Samaritan dragged by car after fighting off purse thiefJun 28, 2017, 11:48 p.m.
-
UT student raising money to help friend with…Jun 28, 2017, 10:56 p.m.