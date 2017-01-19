Obama grants 330 more commutations, bringing total to a record 1,715

WASHINGTON -
The clemency grants announced on Obama's last full day in office set a one-day record.
"The president set out to reinvigorate clemency, and he has done just that," White House counsel
The clemency initiative, which began in 2014, was targeted at drug dealers who received mandatory-minimum sentences during the War on Drugs from the 1980s to the 2000s.
But the effort ultimately fell far short of the 10,000 clemency grants former attorney general
It's unclear how big of a backlog in clemency cases
“I’m proud to say we kept that promise," Deputy Attorney General Sally Q. Yates said in a statement. "This undertaking was as enormous as it was unprecedented, and I am incredibly grateful to the teams of people who devoted their time and energy to the project since its inception."
Obama's final list of clemency grants included no more full pardons, meaning his final pardon tally will stand at 212 — fewer than any modern president except Presidents
The grants on Thursday also did not include any of the more high-profile political cases, like former Illinois governor
With Thursday's action, the Clemency Project 2014 also closes its doors. The coalition of defense attorneys who had agreed to help inmates with their cases says it completed work on all the applications it received.
"Of course we'd be delighted to continue, but we have to wait to see whether the next president says whether he will or will not pursue this," he said.
President-elect Trump hasn't talked about his pardon policy, and his nominee for attorney general,
