Officer rescues fearful kitten from interstate median

Hero is home safe with Jennie Littleton.

KNOXVILLE - A kitten was saved from danger by a Knoxville police officer Sunday evening.

The kitten curled up into a ball next to the median on Interstate 40, near the West Hills exit.

Members of a traveling girls volleyball team spotted the kitten and pulled over on the shoulder.

"He made himself very small, so it was really hard to see him," Jennie Littleton, the kitten's new owner, said.

"He was really crouched, right next to the median, just terrified."

Once pulled over, the girls tried to rescue the kitten themselves. They couldn't cross the interstate because of heavier traffic after the USA Cycling competition.

That's when they decided to call Animal Control.

Officer Donald Zerillo responded from the Knoxville Police Department.

"When I got over there, my concern was the pedestrians running back onto the interstate," Officer Zerillo said.

"Am I going to cause the cat to run into the traffic?"

He wanted to ensure the safety of everyone involved, including himself. The median is not the safest place to pull over as it's closest to the left lane, for faster traffic. He had his emergency lights on.

"Where I was positioned on the interstate, my police cruiser is halfway into the center median and halfway into the left lane of traffic, and my car door was opened. I'm on my knees, under my vehicle, trying to retrieve the cat," Officer Zerillo said.

The kitten proceeded to jump onto his tire and Zerillo was able to seize the cat and situate him in the cruiser.

The girls already found the kitten a home and asked to take the kitten.

Photo of Officer Zerillo. Courtesy of Peggy Loflin.

Zerillo agreed to the exchange after the rescue.

"Because we spotted him and stopped, we're willing to take care of him. Officer Zerillo was really nice and handed him right over," Littleton said.

"He's sweet, he purrs. We thought he might have been feral, but he's actually a really nice cat."

Jennie with Hero the cat.

Jennie named the kitten, "Hero," after a church sermon that Sunday.

"We kind of felt the call, like, kind of ironic to have that sermon then later on that day, have an opportunity to save a cat, save a life. We figured he would be best in our possession so we could take care of him," Littleton said.

Officer Zerillo was glad to help in a swift cat rescue.

"Everything went good, we were able to retrieve the kitten," Zerillo said.

"And hopefully he found a good home."

And Hero did.

© 2017 WBIR.COM