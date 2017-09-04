Officers give emotional goodbye to Connecticut K-9

The Middletown Police Dept. shared this photo of the end of watch ceremony for K-9 Hunter. (Photo: Middleown Police Dept., Custom)

MIDDLETOWN, CONN. - Photos of a police officer carrying his K-9 partner to be euthanized is a heartbreaking reminder of duty and love.

The Middletown Police Department in Connecticut shared the pictures on their Facebook page on Monday. They show a group of officers saluting as Officer Michael D’Aresta carried Hunter into the veterinarian's office. In one of the photos, Officer D'Aresta had his face buried in the dog's fur as they took that final journey.

Hunter, who'd served on the force for nearly a decade, had been diagnosed with a very aggressive form of liver cancer and was very sick.

“Hunter and Officer D'Aresta have been such a huge part of our department the past ten years,” the department wrote. “Such a dedicated K-9 team. It will never be the same. Rest in Peace Hunter you've done well. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Michael D'Aresta and his family.”

