Parenting 101: 6 ways couples can model love in the home

On this Valentine’s Day, we're going beyond roses, chocolates and warm fuzzy feelings to examine how our relationships impact our kids. On the 10News Nightbeat, we look at 6 ways couples can model love in the home. Parenting 101 at 11 p.m.

If you ask a five year old, love is pretty simple.



“It's like you're liking someone,” says kindergarten student Kia Banda.

“Hugs and kisses and flowers,” adds classmate Brytin Fowler.

Kids notice how you love them.



“My mom and dad hug me and cuddle with me and read to me at night,” shares Banda.



They also notice how you love each other.



“You know the homes that we grow up in are the first place we see a lot of things, among them love,” said Ashley Lewis, a marriage and family therapist.



“It's such a good thing to think about as parents,” Lewis said. “What is it that we're modeling for our children?”



On this Valentines Day, Lewis said there are six ways you and your partner can be a positive example.



1. Show love



“Do we hug? Do we hold hands? Do we stop what we're doing to greet one another when we come home from work?” she asked.



2. Say love



“What do our children hear when we are expressing ourselves to one another?” Lewis said. “Are they hearing words of affirmation? 'You did a good job. You're really good at that.' Really specific things - not just 'way to go.'”



3. Practice forgiveness



“To actually say the words 'I'm sorry' between spouses - husband and wife or significant others. We're not always going to agree,” Lewis said. “Being able to have discussions and still love each other through them and allow children to see that it's ok not to agree all the time and still love each other through it.”



4. Use manners



“Sometimes we give the best parts of ourselves during the day and then when we come home it's just what's left over,” she explained. “Just remembering to be gracious and to be kind. Say please, say thank you.”



5. Remove distractions



“We can get lost in our phones. Put the phone down,” Lewis suggested. “Be intentional, make eye contact. Really focus and show that you're paying attention.”



And last but not least --

6. Serve one another



“I really like the thought of serving one another with love, helping each other out with chores, making a favorite meal because you know they love that meal,” Lewis said. “Love isn’t love until you give it away. It matters what it feels like and it matters to each family.”

