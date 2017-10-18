Pay It Forward: Ball Camp Elementary students make breakfast for the Ronald McDonald House

KNOX COUNTY - The Ronald McDonald House of Knoxville provides a “home-away-from-home” for families of seriously ill children receiving treatment at nearby hospitals.

While the House provides a comfortable living space, anything that will lift the spirits of residents is welcome… and that’s where the students come in!

Mrs. Breitweiser’s 3rd grade class has been learning about citizenship and she wanted to let the kids experience a real-life lesson in helping others.

So the student’s and their families woke up early on Saturday morning and made the families at the House a home-made breakfast!

“We’ve talked about famous Americans in social studies and how just one little-bitty thing that you do can change the world. So I told them, when they served the breakfast, it’s not something that’s huge but it’s going to bring a smile to someone’s face and we don’t know how that’s going to change someone’s life“, said Breitweiser.

Her class also donated items like toothbrushes, toys and books to the Ronald McDonald House in an effort to help those families going through a tough time.

