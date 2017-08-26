People's drones are putting Hurricane Harvey rescue crews at risk

A drone hovers in the sunset. (Photo: Thinkstock)

People may be tempted to fly a drone over the damage left by Hurricane Harvey. Officials say these drones are posing an extreme risk to crews on rescue missions.

The Texas Military Department says they have seen civilian drones that pose danger to their rescue pilots and crews.

A "Temporary Flight Restriction" is in effect for some areas near Corpus Christi, banning the use of private drones. However, the FAA warns drone pilots that even if there is not a TFR, they can face fines and put first responders at risk.

Drone laws vary city-to-city, county-to-county, but drone pilots should not fly drones in disaster areas.

© 2017 KENS-TV