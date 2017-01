Thanks to Emily Warren Pratt for this awesome shot of the little baby eagle!

The first of two bald eaglets greeted the world on New Year's Eve!

The unhatched eaglet egg was laid two days after the one that's already hatched, so it could be a couple of days before the sibling arrives.

EAGLE WATCH: Watch as second eaglet expected to hatch soon

See the hatching from start to finish in the video above, and also check out these adorable pictures!