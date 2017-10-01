PHOTOS | Fatal shooting on Las Vegas strip

© 2017 WXIA-TV
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
At least 20 dead, more than 100 injured in Las Vegas…Oct. 2, 2017, 4:13 a.m.
-
Monroe Co. EMA: US Navy jet crashed near Tellico PlainsOct. 1, 2017, 5:12 p.m.
-
Hero speaks at first Sunday service since deadly…Oct. 1, 2017, 9:28 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs