Gubernatorial candidates to speak at UT's Baker Center

The state flag flies in Nashville. (Photo: Dean Dixon)

Three of the state's gubernatorial candidates will speak at the University of Tennessee's Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy this month as part of a series on leadership and governance.

The first candidate scheduled to speak is Democrat Karl Dean, a former Nashville mayor. He will speak from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct 11.

Republican Bill Lee will speak on Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 5 to 6 p.m. Lee is the chairman and former CEO of Franklin-based family home improvement and maintenance company Lee Co.

The third scheduled candidate is Knoxville businessman Randy Boyd. Boyd, a Republican, is the former state Economic and Community Development Commissioner. He will be at the Baker Center from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Each event will be held in the Baker Center's Toyota Auditorium.

“We have invited all of the 2018 Tennessee Gubernatorial Candidates to speak on leading Tennessee forward,” said Katie Cahill, associate director of the Baker Center. “Three of them will be at the Baker Center in October. Dates for the other candidates are being finalized and will be announced soon.”

