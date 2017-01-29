5 things to watch as lawmakers return to Nashville

Gov. Bill Haslam will deliver his annual State of the State address to the Tennessee General Assembly at 7 p.m. ET Monday.

After a two-week break, lawmakers will return to Nashville for the governor's annual State of the State address. They'll stay at the Capitol and begin the real work of the 110th General Assembly.

Here are five things to watch.

State of the State

With just two years left in office, Haslam will be making his second-to-last State of the State address to the General Assembly. This year the governor will work with lawmakers to figure out how to spend a nearly $2 billion budget surplus.

If previous speeches are any indication, Haslam probably will continue to support education and criminal justice reform efforts. After sharing two of his top legislative initiatives in recent weeks — a plan to hike the gas tax to pay for needed transportation projects and a proposal to expand broadband access in rural areas — it's almost certain that he will use his time in front of the legislature to push those items.

Although details of his speech are not yet known, one thing is certain: Haslam's No. 1 priority will be selling lawmakers on the need for implementing a gas tax hike to pay for the state's infrastructure needs.

Many lawmakers will be hoping for specifics out of Haslam's plan, especially the transportation initiative.

"We'll need to see some numbers," said Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, the House minority leader.

Fitzhugh also is hoping to hear more details about health care and education-related initiatives, both of which have been included in Haslam's priorities in the past.

House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, also expects the governor to keep focus on issues "near and dear to his heart," including education and now broadband.

Harwell said she's particularly excited to learn about the governor's education initiatives and "new opportunities" under the administration of President Donald Trump. Trump has nominated Betsy DeVos to be the education secretary in his Cabinet, and she has long been a proponent of school vouchers.

"I think we're going to see more flexibility in things we're going to be able to do with the education fund," Harwell said.

Budget surplus

In addition to the gas tax plan, discussion probably will begin on what to do with the state's $2 billion surplus. That amount includes recurring and one-time money.

The gas tax plan includes tax reductions in other areas, such as a lower sales tax on groceries. And Haslam suggested that those reductions will consume about $240 million of the surplus. But some of that surplus could go to the rainy day fund, pay raises for public school teachers or adding to the pot that funds state employee retirement.

But some lawmakers have recommended or hoped to see the governor make a splash with that money on state roads or potentially allocating a portion to the wildfire recovery efforts in Gatlinburg and elsewhere around the state.

Pre-meetings

Legislative committees will get their first chance to meet this week, and some of those committees could meet privately before officially convening for business, a move that has been controversial in the past.

The meetings have been described as "logistical" and "casual" in the past, but they also allow lawmakers to meet directly with lobbyists before convening for official business in formal, public sessions. The meetings are not typically announced in the same fashion formal committee meetings are, but defenders say they are publicly announced nonetheless.

The media, including The Tennessean, Knoxville News Sentinel, The Commercial Appeal, Chattanooga Times Free Press and Associated Press, have opposed the practice during previous legislative sessions.

Let the bill filing begin

With just days until the 2017 bill filing deadline Feb. 9, it's safe to expect a flurry of activity from lawmakers filing proposed legislation.

One bill that has yet to be filed is the medical marijuana legislation promised by Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, and Sen. Steve Dickerson, R-Nashville. The two lawmakers held a news conference in December to highlight their legislation, but those partner bills have yet to be formally filed.

No bill on school vouchers has been formally filed either, though last year's sponsor, Rep. Bill Dunn, R-Knoxville, said he would bring the legislation again this year.

Deannexation has yet to come up in proposed legislation, but many expect the controversial issue to become a topic for lawmakers this legislative term. The measure was hotly debated last year and has become a contentious issue for residents in Knoxville and Memphis.

Gas tax alternatives

With Haslam's proposal to increase the state's tax on fuel now front and center, several lawmakers have been considering alternatives to Haslam's broad initiative.

One lawmaker, Rep. Andy Holt, R-Dresden, has already predicted the demise of Haslam's key initiative for the 2017 session.

Rep. Jason Zachary, R-Knoxville, has filed an alternative at the suggestion of fellow lawmakers. Other alternatives could give lawmakers more options on how to handle the state's 960-project, $10.5 billion backlog of road and bridge projects.

