7 House Democrats have not watched sexual harassment video

Tennessee state capitol buildilng (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

Amid criticism of lawmakers who've failed to watch a mandatory sexual harassment video, as of Friday afternoon, only seven House Democrats had yet to go through the required training.

Records indicate a flurry of lawmakers watched the sexual harassment video between Wednesday and Friday, just days after The USA TODAY NETWORK-Tennessee and other media outlets reported on the number of lawmakers who had yet to watch the mandatory 22-minute video, despite a deadline.

On Tuesday, 12 of 25 Democrats and 26 of 73 Republicans in the House had failed to watch the video or send in their certificate of completion. On the same day, Mark Lovell, a former West Tennessee state representative, resigned from the legislature amid allegations he engaged in unwanted inappropriate contact with a woman. He denied the allegations, but admits he never watched the required sexual harassment training.

At the time, a sexual harassment expert questioned how serious lawmakers were taking sexual harassment if they failed to watch the video.

House lawmakers faced a Jan. 31 deadline while the Senate was asked to complete the training by Friday. Earlier in the week, just eight Senators had taken the training. As of Friday, every Senator had watched the video.

The latest totals indicate five Democrats and all 26 Republicans underwent the training since Tuesday.

At the time, House Majority Leader Glen Casada said leadership would be sending out a reminder email in light of those who had missed the deadline.

The video is the first required sexual harassment training for Tennessee state lawmakers and comes after the expulsion of former lawmaker Jeremy Durham. A USA TODAY NETWORK-Tennessee investigation found Durham had sent lewd, late-night text messages to several women, prompting the attorney general to investigation the Franklin Republican's actions. The report from the attorney general's investigation found Durham had inappropriate sexual contact with at least 22 women.

In the wake of the Durham scandal, the legislature also updated its sexual harassment policy. House Speaker Beth Harwell mandated the video training as a part of that update.

The following are the remaining lawmakers who have yet to watch the video, as of Friday:

John DeBerry, D-Memphis

JoAnne Favors, D-Chattanooga

G.A. Hardaway, D-Memphis

Harold Love Jr., D-Nashville

Antonio Parkinson, D-Memphis

Johnny Shaw, D-Bolivar

Joe Towns Jr., D-Memphis

