A behind-the-scenes look at how Gov. Bill Haslam put together his gas tax plan

When Gov. Bill Haslam took the stage Wednesday to propose his long-awaited gas tax plan, he was surrounded by nearly 40 mayors and two business leaders from across Tennessee.

Almost none of the 132 lawmakers who will ultimately approve or reject the gas tax proposal were present among the overflow audience, some of which stood outside the Old Supreme Court chamber to watch the event on monitors.

The small group of legislators present included Reps. David Hawk, R-Greeneville, and Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, and Sens. Paul Bailey, R-Sparta, Bill Ketron, R-Murfreesboro, and Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville.

The absence of the vast majority of their colleagues, while not altogether surprising given the legislature doesn’t reconvene until Jan. 30, may hint at an uphill battle Haslam's plan faces.

Based on interviews with lawmakers and legislative insiders, some of whom spoke on condition of anonymity in order to speak openly about internal talks, the governor has been in discussion with legislators about the plans for months in an effort to generate the type of support he didn't have when he rolled out his now-failed health care expansion plan in 2015.

Haslam's recent round of talks with lawmakers — and statewide listening tours with his commissioners — follows years of alluding to a possible gas tax plan, which calls for a 7-cent hike on gasoline and 12-cent increase on diesel fuel, while calling for tax cuts in other areas. Tennessee's gas tax, which is currently 21.4 cents per gallon on gasoline, was last raised in 1989.

READ MORE: Haslam plan calls for 7-cent gas tax hike, cuts to grocery sales tax

READ MORE: Lawmakers already developing alternatives to Haslam's gas tax plan

Some Republicans have felt like they've been left out of the initial talks, leading several lawmakers to begin considering alternative ways to fund the state's transportation needs.

But others, such as Lynn and Sen. Steve Dickerson, R-Nashville, said they didn't feel excluded, signaling that there could simply be a vocal minority who might be behind the effort to challenge Haslam's plan.

With lawmakers not set to return to Nashville until next week when Haslam will deliver his annual State of the State address, it is still unclear how strong the opposition will be or what role Democrats might play in helping secure passage of the plan.

A spokeswoman for Haslam did not respond to more than a dozen questions for this story beyond offering an explanation on the need for the governor’s tax plan.

The proposal is necessary to provide the state with a “safe and reliable transportation network needed to support future job growth,” Haslam spokeswoman Jennifer Donnals said.

The statewide conversation has been ongoing for at least 18 months and has included meetings with as many stakeholders as possible, including members of the legislature, Donnals said.

A month of meetings

In mid-December, House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, asked House Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville, to form a study group of lawmakers to gather together their own ideas on how to pay for the state’s transportation needs. Haslam asked to attend.

It was at that point — the week before Christmas — that the governor began holding a series of small group meetings with lawmakers in his conference room on the first floor of the Capitol. The premise was to discuss the budget. House Republicans were paired together in alphabetical order with about a dozen or so in the room with the governor and some of his staff.

Williams said the talks provided “broad strokes” and “a 30,000-foot view” of the governor's thinking on the budget and covered topics such as TennCare and investments in education.

Bill Haslam's transportation plan bold and responsible

During some of the meetings, which lasted one to two hours, the gas tax was broached, several sources confirmed.

“The stated purpose was to go over the budget and how Tennessee is doing financially," said Rep. Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville. "The governor didn’t bring up the gas tax unless someone asked about it."

Sexton said the governor didn’t offer any details on the gas tax, citing a desire from House leadership to work on their own gas tax proposals.

Several sources confirmed that Williams was engaged in talks with Haslam about a House plan, as part of the study groups, which sought to garner support among members for an alternative to the governor's tax plan.

“Each individual (in the study group) felt like their plan was the best,” a longtime Republican lawmaker said. In the end, the group didn’t come up with a unified bill, the lawmaker said.

While several of the main components of Haslam’s final proposal did not change much from the initial talks, one thing that did was the actual amount of the hike on gasoline.

“It was 11 or 12 cents initially,” a source with knowledge of the initial talks said.

Citing conversations with Haslam’s staff members, the longtime Republican lawmaker said he thought the governor was partially influenced by a Vanderbilt University poll from December that found 67 percent of respondents favored a 2-cent-per-gallon increase and 55 percent favored an 8-cent-per-gallon hike.

READ MORE: Tennesseans more optimistic after Trump victory, according to Vanderbilt poll

“It went from 11 to 9 when the poll was released,” the lawmaker said.

A Middle Tennessee Republican said he was surprised by the governor’s final proposal. The inclusion of fees for electric cars, a 3 percent tax on rental vehicles and tying the gas tax to the Consumer Price Index were not included in initial talks, the source said.

Several sources said the final plan did feature some changes as a result of talks with lawmakers, including the call for a reduction in the state's grocery sales tax.

At the request of lawmakers, who were part of the discussion, the governor further reduced the sales tax on food. He reduced it another quarter of a percentage point, Sexton said. "However the feeling is it still needs to be more than the reduction proposed (in Haslam's tax plan)."

In the Senate, some lawmakers were in talks with Haslam around the same time as the House, said Sen. Jim Tracy, R-Shelbyville.

“He wanted to run everything by us and get our input,” he said. Tracy, who served as chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee until taking a Senate leadership role, said his group included six or seven lawmakers.

More recently, Senate Republicans met with Haslam for a round of talks about the budget. The conversations, which took place the week that the legislature convened, were basically a recap of the governor’s thoughts on transportation and the budget, Tracy said.

News conferences

In between the December and January meetings, the governor’s office had been making plans to hold a news conference to announce the gas tax proposal.

In early January, Haslam asked Harwell and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, if they would stand beside him to roll out the proposal, the longtime Republican lawmaker familiar with the plan said. The two speakers declined.

“They were not 100 percent sure the governor’s plan is the best way to go,” the lawmaker said.

A spokeswoman for Harwell did not answer a question about turning down the news conference. Adam Kleinheider, a spokesman for McNally, who said the plan "makes sense," said the lieutenant governor had previously scheduled meetings and events in his district the day Haslam held his news conference.

Harwell said in a statement Wednesday she was looking forward to the debate on the gas tax, is mulling a run for governor and any outright support of the governor’s plan could easily become political fodder.

A conference call

When it became clear this week that Haslam was going to finally announce his plan, he began calling leaders in the House and Senate, according Tracy and House Majority Leader Glen Casada, R-Franklin.

Tracy said in his call with Haslam, the governor briefed him on the proposal. The same day, Haslam's legislative liaisons called the remaining members in both chambers.

On Wednesday, Haslam again reached out to lawmakers, holding a conference call during which he gave them his pitch on the proposal.

Lawmakers asked questions about why the administration was debuting its plan before seeing what President Donald Trump might do in terms of transportation spending and about taking money out of the general fund instead of raising the gas tax.

Rep. Andy Holt, R-Dresden, a frequent Haslam critic, described the conference call as somewhat antagonistic. “The general impression was that there was a lot more questioning in my opinion than there was support,” Holt said.

Casada applauded the governor for taking the time to sit down with lawmakers to discuss the budget and for his conference call, noting that Haslam didn’t take a similar approach when he introduced Insure Tennessee, the plan to expand health insurance coverage to hundreds of thousands of low-income Tennesseans.

Less about party, more about power

Since Haslam debuted his plan, some in the House have been working on their own proposals that do not rely on a gas tax hike.

Some members, including Holt, are worried that Haslam’s plan is a hard sell to constituents especially given the state’s financial situation. The state has a nearly $2 billion surplus in recurring and nonrecurring money.

Casada said the proposal would have an uphill battle in the House. In the Senate he thought it stood a better chance.

Part of the obstacle Haslam’s plan faces may simply be due to a continual power struggle between rank-and-file members of the General Assembly and the executive branch.

An East Tennessee Republican said Haslam has historically not involved the legislature on large policy decisions, which is partially what led to the defeat of Insure Tennessee.

“If you go back and you look at all his major decisions that he’s done, Insure Tennessee, the gas tax, vouchers, whatever, it’s almost where the governor’s staff and him meet and they come up with their plan and after the fact include (members),” he said.

“It’s a mayor’s mentality,” the lawmaker said, adding that city councils typically aren’t proactive legislative bodies and that they generally follow the lead of a mayor. “The General Assembly is nothing like that.”

Tracy disagreed that lawmakers weren’t considered in the formation of the gas tax proposal. “We’ve been talking about this at length for three or four years,” he said.

Lynn said she will support the proposal so long as her constituents do.

"I don't feel like I've been left out at all," she said.

"I'm not going to vote for something that my constituency can't support," she said, adding that she planned to explain the details of the plan to help people understand it. "It's all about them. They're the ones who pay the taxes."

Dickerson said he didn't feel excluded from the process either. He said he reached out to the governor's office three or four months ago to share his thoughts.

Depending on how much difficulty Haslam may have bringing some members of his own party on board, he might have to rely on some Democrats to get his gas tax proposal through the legislature.

House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, said he had a one-on-one conversation with Haslam around Christmas “about some ideas” but no specifics.

“I suspect it’s going to have to be bipartisan to pass,” Fitzhugh said.

Beyond the talk with Fitzhugh, Haslam also had a discussion with U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, who raised the tax on gasoline three times when he was governor in the 1980s.

Alexander said during his talk with Haslam, which occurred at an event about a month ago, the governor shared some of the main details of his plan.

“It’s his plan, but I’m really impressed with it,” Alexander said, calling the governor's plan a “terrific balance” between a reduction in taxes without incurring debt to the state and keeping control at the state and local level.

The gas tax bill has yet to be formally introduced. Once it is, lawmakers will have to decide which path they want to go down: follow Haslam's plan, adding or subtracting to it with their own ideas, or outright rejecting it.

For now, the next big test for the gas tax plan will be whipping up support inside and outside the legislature.

This story originally appeared on The Tennessean’s website.

The Tennessean