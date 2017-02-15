After Lovell scandal, Haslam says looking at outside probes ‘fair'

Gov. Bill Haslam delivers his annual State of the State speech at the Tennessee state Capitol in Nashville on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. (Photo: Larry McCormack, The Tennessean)

Gov. Bill Haslam said Wednesday it would be fair to look at creating a way to investigate allegations of impropriety involving a lawmaker, regardless of whether that person has resigned his or her office.

The questions came in light of Mark Lovell, 58, resigning Tuesday from the Tennessee General Assembly a day after The USA TODAY NETWORK-Tennessee began asking questions about allegations he recently engaged in “inappropriate touching” of a woman last week.

Although Haslam said he had no direct knowledge of the allegations that precipitated Lovell's resignation, the governor did say it is “a fair question” as to whether an outside entity, like the Tennessee attorney general or someone else, should dig into what happened.

“It’s not fair to ask somebody to do something they don’t have the authority to do,” Haslam said after a speech to the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce.

“People say all the time, come to me as governor and say you need to do something about that. And I say well, I can’t. I don’t have the legal authority to do that. But it is fair to say, ‘Do we want to have some mechanism in place that let’s us look into that if we don’t now?’”

House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, has not confirmed or denied the existence of an investigation, but sources tell The USA TODAY NETWORK-Tennessee there was a probe before Lovell resigned. Harwell says in general, the legislature can’t investigate a member if that person has already resigned.

She has never cited any legal basis for the claim. But in the case of expelled former lawmaker Jeremy Durham, she asked the Tennessee attorney general to investigate allegations raised in a USA TODAY NETWORK-Tennessee probe that found the Franklin Republican sent lewd, late-night text messages to several women.

Haslam noted that in the Durham case, he was still in the legislature at the time Harwell asked the attorney general to get involved.

The governor’s comments came the same day Senate Minority Leader Lee Harris, D-Memphis, called for a probe into whether House leadership asked Lovell to resign in order to avoid a potentially embarrassing probe. Lovell told a Memphis television station House GOP leadership discussed resigning and how the accusations could drag the party “through the mud.” Lovell said the accusations are "100 percent false."

House Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville, acknowledges speaking with Lovell about a resignation but called accusations of a conspiracy “ridiculous.”

The governor said he didn’t speak with anyone about Lovell’s resignation and doesn’t know the exact details that led Lovell to resign. But Haslam said it appears as though the situation was dealt with in a swift manner.

“Somebody had only been here a matter of a week or two and for whatever reason decided to resign," he said. "You could argue the system works."

Despite Lovell being the latest lawmaker facing questions of sexual impropriety — last year the legislature expelled Durham after an attorney general’s investigation which found he had inappropriate contact with at least 22 women — Haslam said most lawmakers are acting appropriately.

“I think you could look and say the vast majority of members here — and I get asked this question all the time — really are doing their job. I don’t always agree with them, a lot of things I don’t like,” Haslam said.

“The vast majority of members here are not here fooling around.”

Leaders made similar comments in light of the allegations against Durham.

This story originally appeared on The Tennessean’s website.

The Tennessean