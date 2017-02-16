After protest, TN lawmakers consider resurrecting legislature access policy

Republican Rep. Mark Pody had spoken less than two minutes Wednesday before a protester interrupted a news conference about a Bathroom Bill and legislation about marriage. He quickly left with the Senate sponsor, Sen. Mae Beavers. (Photo: WSMV)

A day after a news conference on controversial legislation was abruptly ended because of shouts from protesters, the top Senate leader says he is considering going back to a policy that would require visitors to scan an ID and wear a badge while at Legislative Plaza.

Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, and Rep. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, scheduled a press conference Wednesday to promote controversial legislation they are sponsoring, but walked out after about 90 seconds, during which Pody engaged with some of the protesters.

PREVIOUS: Tennessee lawmakers flee bathroom bill event amid protest

Beavers and Pody walked out and were followed to their offices. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers were requested for security reasons and prevented protesters from entering the lawmakers' offices.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said Thursday in a weekly news conference that he is considering reinstating a policy that was eliminated to require visitors to the legislature to have an ID scanned and wear a badge while visiting. He said some of the behavior from protestors, like preventing them from getting on elevators and leaving "shouldn't occur."

"We're in favor of going back to have a little more security," McNally said.

The move would require a joint effort between both Senate and House leadership.

McNally said it may require an entry process similar to what is used in most schools, which require visitors to scan an ID at an entry point and wear a visitor's badge.

"I think people having name tags on, it's a little bit of a deterrent to being violent or disruptive," McNally said.

Rep. Mike Stewart, D-Nashville, said constituents should have easy access to their representatives, and the House Democratic Caucus will soon begin having come-one-come-all type meetings weekly in the Plaza to allow constituents to ask questions.

"We should be bending over backwards to allow the public to come speak with us," he said.

There are standing policies already, like not allowing signs on sticks, for example, which could be used as weapons. State laws prohibit weapons at the capitol, which former Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey wanted to revise last year to allow those with a gun carry permit to be allowed to carry on the grounds.

"I think a protest, people opposed to what a lawmaker is doing, is protected under the Constitution," McNally said. "We can't forbid that type of activity."

A similar policy to what McNally suggested has been used in the past, but was abandoned after long lines and frustration from visitors. Metal detectors were installed a month before the 9/11 attacks when the state was considering a general income tax.

Several protests have been held at the capitol the past several weeks over a variety of issues from individual pieces of legislation to broader issues like the inauguration of President Donald Trump and immigration.

Reach Jake Lowary at 615-881-7039 or on Twitter at @JakeLowary.

USA TODAY NETWORK