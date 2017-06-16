A misdemeanor assault case against state Rep. Martin Daniel is being dismissed on payment of court costs in Knox County.

The Knoxville Republican's case was set for a hearing Friday morning in Knox County General Sessions Court.

"Mr. Daniel is pleased no more taxpayer money will be spent on this unfortunate situation," attorney Gregory P. Isaacs said Friday.

Steve Hall,a former state representative running against Daniel last year in the Republican primary, sought the charge against Daniel after Daniel shoved him in July 2016 during an appearance on broadcaster Hallerin Hilton Hill's radio program.

The shoving incident was broadcast live on NewsTalk 98.7.

Hall, a former Knoxville city councilman, was vying for Daniel's seat along wtih two other Republican candidates.

Daniel, however, prevailed and went on to win the general election in November.

