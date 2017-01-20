Barack and Michelle Obama leave D.C.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WBIR Breaking News
-
Phillip Fulmer on UT AD search, Border Bowl
-
Police chase ends in search at apartment complex
-
Young-Williams forced to euthanize 3 dogs
-
UT band preps for inauguration in D.C.
-
Groundbreaking for Anakeesta development
-
Officials investigate Cocke Co. child's death
-
County leaders explain school rezoning
More Stories
-
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump inaugurated as the 45th…Jan 20, 2017, 9:35 a.m.
-
Donald Trump is now the 45th president of the United StatesJan 20, 2017, 12:06 p.m.
-
Read text of President Trump's inaugural addressJan 20, 2017, 12:23 p.m.