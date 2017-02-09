'Bathroom bill' returns to Tennessee legislature

Bathroom doors

NASHVILLE - A controversial piece of legislation has returned to Tennessee's legislature that would force public school students to use the bathroom according to the gender on their birth certificates.

Wilson County lawmakers Rep. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, and Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, filed the bill and similar legislation has drawn widespread criticism nationwide for what opponents call discriminatory action against members of the LGBT community.



LINK: Read the full bill

Pody declined to comment Thursday, but said there would be a news conference held soon on the legislation. Beavers could not be immediately reached for comment.

A similar piece of legislation was filed in Tennessee last year by Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, which was pulled.

During last year's session, Scripps Networks Interactive and dozens of business executives voiced opposition to that proposal.

(© 2017 WBIR)