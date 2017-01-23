A Tennessee lawmaker wants residents receiving food assistance to have to put in some work to receive benefits.

Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-Washington County, has filed a bill that would require certain amounts of work, community service, education, or job-seeking activities for recipients of SNAP (Supplemental Assistance Program), unless certain exemptions apply.

"I think that folks that are able to work should be working," Van Huss said.

Specifically, the bill proposes people receiving SNAP benefits to be working 20 hours a week, or perform 24 hours of community service each month, or participate in employment class or actively seek employment for 20 hours each week, or be enrolled as a full-time student at an institution of higher education or technical school.

Exceptions would apply for single parents with custody of a child under the age of 12 and people who are not able-bodied, according to the bill text.

Van Huss added it is important for people, during times of need, to be able to get help through this program temporarily.



Second Harvest Food Bank serves 18 counties and provides 1.1 million meals per month to people across East Tennessee.

Executive Director Elaine Streno said this bill, if passed, could have an impact on the number of people they serve.

"It would make a major difference in the demand," she said. "It would certainly increase the demand for the people our agencies serve."

She said many of the people they see use SNAP benefits as a supplement, and putting further restrictions on the program could drive more people to need the services provided by Second Harvest and its agencies.

"I would love for everyone to come see the people, some of the people we serve because they'll be in a line, and you can see that they could not get a job if they wanted to," Streno said. "They're not capable of that."

This kind of bill could change the way families look at their expenses, Streno explained, because oftentimes, food falls to the bottom of the list when housing, gas, and a car are necessary in order to work.

"Absolutely I want people contributing, but there are some that can't," she added, "and that's where the compassion part of our Second Harvest team has to go, that let's provide them what they need."

According to the bill, it would go into effect Jan. 1, 2018 if passed.

