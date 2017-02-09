Bill aims to exempt feminine products, diapers, food from sales tax

WBIR and Food City are teaming up with diaperLove for a Great Diaper Drop-off that runs Feb. 13-16. (Photo: WBIR and Food City are teaming up with diaperLove for a Great Diaper Drop-off that runs Feb. 13-16.)

NASHVILLE - Tennessee will have no sales tax on food by 2027 and eliminate the sales tax this year on over-the-counter medicine, diapers and feminine hygiene products if a bill filed by two Democratic lawmakers becomes law.

Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, and House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, have filed bills in their respective chambers that is an alternative to the food tax reduction included in Gov. Bill Haslam's broad plan to reduce the sales tax on food by one half of one percent while also raising the state's tax on gasoline by 7 cents per gallon and 12 cents on diesel fuel.

"Tennessee has the most regressive tax system in the country, and it hits the poorest the people the hardest," Yarbro said. "If we're going to do tax reform, we should make that system fairer."

Several organizations have rated Tennessee's tax system poorly because of the high sales tax and no state income tax. The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy rated Tennessee as one of the "Terrible Ten" and among the worst tax structures in the country because it says the tax system is unfairly weighted on the poorest individuals.

Others, like the Tax Foundation, have rated Tennessee among most favorable for business.

The bill would phase out the sales tax on food by one half of one percent per year until 2027 and exempt diapers, feminine hygiene products and all over-the-counter medication beginning July 1.

The effort is an attempt to provide tax relief to the most people, Yarbro said, which is not where the majority of tax cuts from the Haslam administration have gone. The Hall Income Tax, for example, is paid on stock dividends. Haslam's plan accelerates the phase out of the Hall tax, as well as restructures taxes paid by businesses to a single-sales factor.

"We spend a lot of time talking about cutting taxes for businesses and high-income individuals, but we've focused almost no attention on everyday Tennesseans," Yarbro said, noting that the current state budget surplus equates to about $200 per person living in the state.

"If we're going to do tax reform, some of those people ought to get an advantage," he said.

Yarbro said income inequality is also on the rise, which he said is another reason that if the administration is trying tstate should drive more of the tax incentives to the most people.

One way to make the system more fair, Yarbro said, "is to exempt those basic necessities that people have to buy."

"This is tax reform that would benefit 6 million people across the state of Tennessee, which is not something you can say about the other proposals," Yarbro said.

Jake Lowary covers Tennessee politics and state government for the USA Today Network. Follow him on Twitter @JakeLowary.

Tennessean