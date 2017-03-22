Bill could pit Vols, Titans, and other sports teams against state over guns

Neyland Stadium (Photo: WBIR)

NASHVILLE - A bill passed by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday would fly in the face of the gun policies of nearly every major sporting venue in Tennessee, potentially pitting the legislature against some of the state's most popular sports teams.

All major sporting venues across the state currently prohibit weapons inside those facilities, but the Senate committee passed a bill that would allow off-duty police officers and sheriff's deputies to carry their weapons in those facilities if they notify the stadium in advance.

Sen. Jim Tracy, R-Shelbyville, is sponsoring the legislation in the Senate and said the measure is "common sense."

"If a law enforcement officer has the right to carry a gun, they should be able to do that," he said. "I would love that (off-duty officers carrying a weapon into a stadium), actually."

Specifically, the bill would prevent any law enforcement officer with a ticket from being denied entry, and the owner or operator of the facility can require notification, which would have to be posted at the facility

More than once, committee members said there could be occasions where the off-duty officers encounter people they have arrested previously, saying in those instances it would be good for them to be armed.

Nissan Stadium and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Neyland Stadium in Knoxville and the FedEx Forum in Memphis all prohibit weapons inside the venue and don't make clear if there are already exceptions for off-duty law enforcement officers. Finley Stadium in Chattanooga also prohibits weapons.

Metro Nashville owns Nissan Stadium and Bridgestone. Requests for comment from Metro government weren't immediately returned. The NFL bans guns at all NFL games.

The measure passed the committee on a party line vote, 7-2, with the two Democrats on the committee voting against the measure. Senate Minority Leader Lee Harris, D-Memphis, said his problem with the bill was more with ticketed events at private residences, where the homeowner might not want guns in their home.

"I'm fearful this imposes something on private homeowners they might not want," he said.

Committee members acknowledged the bill might create contractual conflicts between the teams and their parent leagues. Tracy said he preferred to vote Tuesday before getting input from the teams or stadium officials.

"I've had no one contact me about the bill and say they're against it," he said.

Terry Ash, director of the Tennessee Sheriff's Association, testified before the committee and said there have been occasions where off-duty officers have been denied entry to sporting events.

A bill by Rep. William Lamberth, R-Cottontown, would allow cities to ban guns at city-owned facilities if they have security devices in place like metal detectors or wands.

Jake Lowary covers Tennessee politics and state government for the USA Today Network. Reach him at 615-881-7039 or follow him on Twitter @JakeLowary.

