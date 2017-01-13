List: Bills to watch in the Tennessee legislature

Tennessee lawmakers will file hundreds of bills before the legislature’s filing deadline of Feb. 9. Here are a few of the bills people are talking about and where they stand.
Food stamps and junk food
Filed by: Rep. Sheila Butt – (R) in Maury County
Summary: Would prohibit food stamps recipients from using their EBT cards to purchase junk food. It would authorize the Department of Human Services to seek a waiver from the federal government to establish a list of such food.
Where it stands: Filed for introduction on Jan. 12.
Safety Center funding
Filed by: Sen. Becky Duncan Massey – (R) District 6 in Knox County
Summary: Would give the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services $4.5 million to create a grant for a safety center in Knox County.
Where it stands: Filed for introduction on Jan. 12.
“In God We Trust” on license plates
Filed by: Rep. Bill Sanderson – (R) District 77 in West Tennessee
Summary: Would requires all new license plates to say “In God We Trust” as of July 1.
Where it stands: Introduced on Jan.12
School physical activity requirements
Filed by: Rep. Bill Dunn -- (R) District 16 in Knox County
Summary: Would get rid of the requirement for schools to provide students with a specific time of physical activity
Where it stands: Filed for introduction on Jan. 13.
You can find more information about any bill introduced in the Tennessee legislature on the Tennessee General Assembly website.
