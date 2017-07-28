Candidate Randy Boyd to appear this Sunday on 'Inside TN'

Knoxville businessman and former state economic development chief Randy Boyd doesn't mind being a political neophyte.

The entrepreneur thinks he brings a fresh eye to state leadership as he seeks to become the GOP nominee for governor of Tennessee. The primary isn't until August 2018, but the field already is crowded with candidates.

Boyd will appear 9:30 a.m. Sunday on WBIR's "Inside Tennessee".

The philanthropist and founder of Radio Systems Corp. addressed a range of topics during his 30-minute appearance including an 85-day run he's about to make across the state and his continued support for President Donald Trump, who has seen his popularity slip as he struggles to score legislative victories and apply a steady hand at governing.

Boyd also talks about leadership and his own leadership style.

And Boyd adds, he's working as hard as he can to listen to what the voters are telling him in an experience he calls "Governor's Training School."

Also officially running for governor are Republicans Beth Harwell, Bill Lee, Kay White, Mae Beavers and Democrat Karl Dean.

The general election is in November 2018.

