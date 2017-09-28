Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker (R-Tennessee). (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – Sen. Bob Corker is trying to put an end to speculation that he might run for governor of Tennessee now that he has decided to leave Congress at the end of next year.

“I can’t imagine it,” Corker said in an interview Thursday of a possible gubernatorial bid. “We’ve got a field of folks who have been out there working hard, and people are in line behind them. It just doesn’t seem to me that that’s something that is realistic to be thinking about.”

When told that his answer didn’t sound like a definitive no, Corker responded, “You’re probably reading a little too much into it.”

Corker, who served as Chattanooga mayor and as the state’s Finance and Administration commissioner before coming to Congress, has often been mentioned by political insiders as a possible candidate in next year’s governor’s race to succeed Republican Bill Haslam, who is term limited.

On Thursday, Haslam said he hasn't ruled out running for Corker's Senate seat.

Corker, a Republican who chairs the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee, announced Tuesday that he will not seek a third term next year. He said being senator “has been the greatest privilege of my life” but that he never intended to serve more than two terms.

