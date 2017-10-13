file (Photo: file)

Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) unveiled legislation he intends to introduce to congress ahead of President Trump's announcement on the status of the Iran nuclear agreement going forward.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gave an outline of what the president's Friday announcement, saying Trump is expected to put the 2015 nuclear deal squarely in the hands of congress.

Ahead of Trump's announcement, Tillerson said the president will 'decertify' but not leave the Iran deal against many had initially expected. Tillerson said he will also not ask congress to reintroduce sanctions on the country as a whole, and will instead announce new sanctions against a branch of the country's military: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Corker's announcement said he hopes to "address flaws" in the nuclear deal, particularly with gradually expiring restrictions on the uranium enrichment program that will begin to 'sunset' in six years and eventually expire completely in 2030. Corker said the expiration would bring Iran to the "brink of nuclear breakout."

the legislation will also propose to give the International Atomic Energy Agency the authority to verify Iran's compliance with nuclear restrictions and address a section of a deal he said allows the country to develop centrifuges that could reduce the time needed to develop a nuclear weapon.

Corker's plan calls to automatically re-impose sanctions if Iran's nuclear program breaks certain restrictions. Corker said the legislation would not conflict with the Iran nuclear deal.

