U.S. Senator Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, visits a camp for Iraqis who have fled their homes to escape ISIS. The congressman is visiting the Middle East to assess the progress on the fight against ISIS. (Photo: Sen. Bob Corker)

Senator Bob Corker is spending some of this week's congressional recess in the Middle East.

Corker's office confirmed he is traveling overseas as part of his role as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to "assess progress in the fight against ISIS and efforts to strengthen regional stability."

"Over several days, he will meet with U.S. and foreign officials in the region to discuss a broad range of shared interests, including security, humanitarian, political, and economic issues," spokesperson Micah Johnson said.

Corker on Monday morning posted photos after meeting with Iraq's Prime Minister and shared insight from his visit to a camp for Iraqis who have fled their homes to escape ISIS. He also commended the work Iraqi Kurds have been doing to help the displaced children.

It was an honor to meet these Tennessee soldiers in Iraq today. They are doing important work, and I am very thankful for their service. https://t.co/mhjrzKEeuo — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) February 20, 2017

Iraqi Kurds are doing an amazing job hosting these displaced children while Iraqi Security Forces fight to liberate their homes in Mosul. pic.twitter.com/E7tuSJZfd4 — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) February 20, 2017

In Erbil earlier today, I visited an internally displaced person (IDP) camp to meet with Iraqis who have fled their homes to escape ISIS. pic.twitter.com/4bxh6RO4eS — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) February 20, 2017

Meeting with Iraqi PM @HaiderAlAbadi while the fight against ISIS continues. Our strong partnership will last far beyond the defeat of ISIS. pic.twitter.com/wpvqu4AZN6 — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) February 20, 2017

(© 2017 WBIR)