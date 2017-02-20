WBIR
Close

Senator Bob Corker visiting Iraq to assess fight against ISIS

Sen. Bob Corker is in the Middle East to assess the fight against ISIS, and for efforts to strengthen regional stabilty.

Andrew Weil, WBIR 12:38 PM. EST February 20, 2017

Senator Bob Corker is spending some of this week's congressional recess in the Middle East. 

Corker's office confirmed he is traveling overseas as part of his role as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to "assess progress in the fight against ISIS and efforts to strengthen regional stability." 

"Over several days, he will meet with U.S. and foreign officials in the region to discuss a broad range of shared interests, including security, humanitarian, political, and economic issues," spokesperson Micah Johnson said. 

Corker on Monday morning posted photos after meeting with Iraq's Prime Minister and shared insight from his visit to a camp for Iraqis who have fled their homes to escape ISIS. He also commended the work Iraqi Kurds have been doing to help the displaced children. 

 

 

 

(© 2017 WBIR)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories