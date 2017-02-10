Diane Black, weighing run for governor, meets with state GOP leaders

U.S. Rep. Diane Black (R-Tenn.) has an average net worth of $41.92 million. (Source: Center for Responsive Politics) (Photo: Alex Wong, Getty Images)

NASHVILLE - Amid widespread speculation on a possible run for Tennessee governor, U.S. Rep. Diane Black, R-Tennessee, made the rounds at the Legislative Plaza on Thursday morning, shaking hands and chatting in the hallways before meeting with state Republican leaders.

Black, recently named chairman of the powerful U.S. House Budget Committee, said she was in Nashville to meet with House Speaker Beth Harwell and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally to discuss "what's going on up in D.C., and what we're maybe doing with some block grants, and just get some opinions from them."

Black did not address a question about a potential run for governor in the 2018 Republican primary, which is expected to attract a large field of candidates.

"I just told you what I'm here today for," Black told a reporter before moving on.

Black was escorted around Legislative Plaza by Republican campaign operative Ward Baker, who served as executive director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee during the November election cycle. A Black loyalist, Baker is credited with helping the GOP maintain control of the U.S. Senate and will likely be in high demand for campaigns in the 2018 election cycle.

Black, fresh off a resounding GOP primary win against challenger Joe Carr before winning reelection of her congressional seat in November, has had previous stints in both the Tennessee state House and Senate.

Among the Republican gubernatorial contenders could be Harwell and Sen. Mark Green, R-Clarksville, who has filed paperwork to form a campaign committee to begin raising money for governor. Other possible Republican candidates former Tennessee Economic and Community Development commissioner Randy Boyd, Franklin businessman Bill Lee and Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris.

