Donald Trump invokes Peyton Manning in TV interview

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning looks at the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Carolina Panthers in Super 50 at Levi’s Stadium. (Photo: USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

In his first televised interview as president, Donald Trump referenced Tennessee Vols football great Peyton Manning to illustrate a point about the reception he received during a recent visit to CIA headquarters.

Asked by ABC News anchor David Muir about his speech at the CIA Memorial Wall, Trump said: "I got a standing ovation. In fact, they said it was the biggest standing ovation since Peyton Manning had won the Super Bowl and they said it was equal. I got a standing ovation. It lasted for a long period of time. ... I know when I do good speeches. I know when I do bad speeches. That speech was a total home run. They loved it."

This article previously appeared in The Tennessean.

The Tennessean