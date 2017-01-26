Donald Trump invokes Peyton Manning in TV interview

In his first televised interview as president, Donald Trump referenced Tennessee Vols football great Peyton Manning to illustrate a point about the reception he received during a recent visit to CIA headquarters.
Asked by ABC News anchor David Muir about his speech at the CIA Memorial Wall, Trump said: "I got a standing ovation. In fact, they said it was the biggest standing ovation since Peyton Manning had won the Super Bowl and they said it was equal. I got a standing ovation. It lasted for a long period of time. ... I know when I do good speeches. I know when I do bad speeches. That speech was a total home run. They loved it."
Manning, who won Super Bowl 50 last year with the Denver Broncos before retiring weeks later, reportedly will be speaking at a GOP retreat in Philadelphia on Thursday. The roster of speakers for the retreat also includes Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
