Early voting shows improvement in City Council races

vote button image (Photo: emarto)

Early voting turnout remains relatively improved for Knoxville City Council primary races with three days of polling to go.

As of Monday's close, 2,088 people cast early ballots in the primary, according to the Knox County Election Commission. That compares to 961 early ballots cast in the 2009 primary, according to Chris Davis, assistant administrator.

The 2009 primary is considered a reliable comparison because it featured, like this year's race, five open council seats with no incumbents.

Early voting continues through Thursday. Election Day for the primary is Tuesday, Aug. 29.

More: Meet the candidates

The races have proved competitive, drawing several candidates seeking most seats. Thirteen people are on the ballot in the District 6 race to represent part of the city that covers East Knoxville and downtown Knoxville.

While election officials have noted turnout is much better for this primary, they acknowledge city turnout remains historically weak.

Two candidates from each district race will advance to the November general election.

District voters will decide next week's races. For the general, the candidates face a citywide election.

In 2009, the total number of votes cast in the primary was 4,095. according to the Election Commission.

You can cast an early ballot this week at these locations: the City County Building downtown; the Love Kitchen on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue; 1645 Downtown West Blvd.; New Harvest Park on New Harvest Lane; and the Cecil Webb Recreation Center, 923 Baker Ave.

© 2017 WBIR.COM