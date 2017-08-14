Early voting up for Knoxville City Council races

A woman looks at the ballot at a polling place at a high school in McLean, Virginia during the US presidential election on November 8, 2016. (Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Turnout is much better than past years for early voting in Knoxville City Council races, preliminary figures show.

In the first four days of early voting, from Aug. 9-12, 889 people cast ballots at five local early voting sites, according to the Knox County Election Commission.

That compares with 327 people who voted the first four days of early voting in 2009. The year is apropos because that's the last time the five City Council seats were open for election by non-incumbents.

City Council races have been notorious for poor turnout in Knoxville.

City of Knoxville officials have made a point this summer of promoting interest in the Aug. 29 primary.

In 2009, there were 13 days of early voting. This year there are 14 days set, ending Aug. 24.

Five City Council seats are in play. Four of the non-partisan races feature four or more candidates.

One - District 6 - has 13 candidates on the ballot. That's the highest number ever, according to the Election Commission staff's research.

On Tuesday, the League of Women Voters of Knoxville/Knox County will hold a meet-and-greet forum 7-9 p.m. at Shiloh United Presbyterian Church, 904 Biddle St.

Voters who live in each district will cast ballots in the Aug. 29 race.

Then, during the general election in November, the top two finishers from each district will square off in a citywide ballot.

