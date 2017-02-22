East Tennessee DA appointed to investigate Jeremy Durham

Stephen Crump, a district attorney in the East Tennessee town of Cleveland, will lead the state investigation into former Tennessee lawmaker Jeremy Durham. (Photo: George Walker IV/File/The Tennessean)

Any state criminal charges brought against ousted Franklin lawmaker Jeremy Durham will be handled by a southeast Tennessee prosecutor.

Stephen Crump, a district attorney in Cleveland, Tenn., confirmed Tuesday he has been assigned the Durham case. In a phone interview, Crump said any decision is "off in the distance" as to whether he pursues prosecution against the former Franklin representative.

"I do have a pretty good idea of the universe we’re talking about, but I’m certainly not at the point of making any prosecutorial decisions," Crump said.

Williamson County District Attorney General Kim Helper asked for a special prosecutor earlier this month, citing conflicts of interest between Durham, who is a lawyer, and her office. Some employees in the office know Durham personally and may have donated to his campaign, she said.

Helper's request came after a Tennessee Registry of Election Finance investigation found Durham may have violated campaign finance law 500 times or more. Durham spent campaign funds on personal items including suits, sunglasses and spa products. he also loaned $25,000 to his wife, more than $100,000 to a wealthy GOP donor and $29,800 to a professional gambler who has a criminal record.

Durham and his attorney, Nashville criminal defense lawyer Peter Strianse, have denied any wrongdoing in the case.

Crump said he hasn't had a chance to comb through the registry's findings. He plans to meet with registry officials sometime next week. After that meeting he said he'll make a decision as to whether to request assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Jerry Estes, executive director of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference, said Tuesday that Crump is the right person for the job.

"In this situation, we thought it would be good to get someone as far outside of Nashville as possible," Estes said.

Crump is the top prosecutor in the 10th Judicial District, which includes Bradley, McMinn, Monroe and Polk counties, the corner of the state bordering Georgia and North Carolina. Before his election in 2014, he worked in private practice and as an assistant district attorney under Estes, when Estes served as the local district attorney.

Crump is active in Republican politics. He served as the Bradley County GOP chairman in 2005 and as a county election commissioner in 2009. He also attended the 2016 Republican National Convention.

The district attorneys general conference regularly handles requests for special prosecutors when one of the state's district attorneys has a conflict.

The federal investigation into Durham is ongoing. Two people answered questions from the FBI and testified before a federal grand jury regarding Durham in December. A copy of a subpoena obtained states the scope of the federal investigation included “mail fraud, wire fraud and bribery.” Durham and his attorney have also denied any wrongdoing pertaining to that investigation.

Durham was House majority whip in the Tennessee legislature until a USA TODAY NETWORK-Tennessee investigation found several women had received lewd, late-night text messages from the lawmaker. After a Tennessee attorney general investigation found Durham had engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with at least 22 women, Durham was expelled from the House of Representatives.

