Early voting begins today for Knoxville City Council general election

City of Knoxville

KNOXVILLE - The city of Knoxville will see sweeping leadership changes during the November election.

Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 18 and ends on Nov. 2 ahead of election day on Nov. 7. Even though the primaries limited voters specifically to candidates in their district, the general election allows everyone within Knoxville to vote for a candidate in each of the five district races.

This means voters will have an huge voice in shaping the city's future leadership, as five of the nine seats on city council are being voted on this election. The council members representing the first, second, third, fourth and sixth districts are all term-limited, and therefore cannot run for re-election.

This also means five seats will belong to first-time members following the general election.

Current district zoning map for the City of Knoxville. Every seat except for district five and the three 'at-large' seats are up for election.

Early voting sites are the same as in the primary and people can cast their ballots Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at these locations:

The City-County Building at 400 Main Street

1645 Downtown West Boulevard

Love Kitchen at 2418 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue

New Harvest Park at 4775 New Harvest Lane

Cecil Webb Recreation Center at 923 Baker Avenue

For more details on polling sites or to see a sample ballot, visit https://knoxcounty.org/election/.

In order to inform Knoxville residents of the choices in the election, WBIR 10News and Fox 43 News at 6:30 anchor John Becker reached out to each of the candidates for roundtable interviews, starting with District 1.These interviews began in May before the primary election when a record-breaking 30 people signed up to run in the various districts.

READ MORE: Knoxville City Council primary election votes are in

Below are interviews with the final candidates in the order they placed in their district in the August primary, starting with District One.

Unsure which district you belong to? Find out on Knox County's Geographic Information System.

District One

Stephanie Welch

Mobile users click here to watch interview

Website: www.Vote4Welch.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SWelch1st

Twitter: @SWelch1st

Rebecca Parr

Mobile users click here to watch interview

Website: www.voterebeccaparr.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/voterebeccaparr/

District Two

Andrew Roberto

Mobile users click here to watch interview

Website: http://AndrewJRoberto.com/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ElectRoberto

Wayne Christensen

Mobile users click here to watch interview

Website: www.ChristensenForCityCouncil.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/VoteChristensen

Twitter: @WayneFor2nd

District Three

James Edward Corcoran

Mobile users click here to watch interview

Website: www.CorcoranForCouncil.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/JamesCorcoranForKnox

Seema Singh Perez

Mobile users click here to watch interview

Website: www.VoteSeema.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Seema3rdDistrict

District Four

(Note: Amelia Parker and Harry Tindell tied in this district with 488 votes each during the Aug. 29 primary. State law required the the city to break the tie, which ended in a 9-0 vote to allow Tindell to move on over Parker. People can still vote for Parker as a certified write-in candidate, however, her name will not be listed on the ballot).

Lauren Rider

Mobile users click here to watch interview

Website: www.VoteLaurenRider.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/VoteLaurenRider

Harry Tindell

Mobile users click here to watch interview

Website: https://harrytindellforknoxville.com/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Harry.Tindell.35

Amelia Parker

Mobile users click here to watch interview

Website: https://www.ameliaparkerforcitycouncil.com/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/pg/ameliaparkerforcitycouncil/posts/

District Six

Gwen McKenzie

Mobile users click here to watch interview

Website: www.votegwenmckenzie.com

Jennifer Montgomery

Mobile users click here to watch interview

Website: www.VoteJMO.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Jennifer-Montgomery-for-City-Council-District-No-6-800508380117550

© 2017 WBIR.COM