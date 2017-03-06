Randy Boyd. (Photo: WBIR)

Knoxville businessman and baseball team owner Randy Boyd has officially announced his 2018 candidacy for governor.

The move comes after the longtime philanthropist and Republican stepped down as the state’s economic and community development commissioner to return to the private sector.

“There is not a better time to live and work in Tennessee, but not everyone is sharing in that success. So my campaign will be about expanding opportunities for every Tennessee family and community,“ Boyd said. “The opportunity for a better education - the opportunity for better jobs – and a better opportunity for everyone, regardless of where you live, whether you’re from rural Tennessee, the inner city, or somewhere in between. That’s how I’ve tried to serve in the past, and that is my vision for an even greater, more successful Tennessee.”

Incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Haslam is term-limited and leaves office after 2018.

In an interview last month with 10News, Boyd said most people were encouraging him to run, so it was something he was considering.

“There are so many things Governor Haslam has started like the ‘Drive to 55,’ like the commitment to helping our rural communities. I want to make sure that momentum continues. If I were to run, it would be to make sure that happened,” Boyd said.

Other top Republicans rumored to make a run at the job include two members of the U.S. House of Representatives – Diane Black and Marsha Blackburn – and state Speaker of the House Beth Harwell.

In addition, state Sen. Mark Green, R-Clarksville, has filed the paperwork to run.

On the Democratic side, Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and Nashville businessman Bill Freeman are rumored to join the fray.

Boyd heads Radio Systems Corp., which he created, develops area real estate and also owns the Tennessee Smokies AA baseball team. He also chairs tnAchieves, the partner organization to Tennessee Promise.

Haslam, a former Knoxville mayor, tapped Boyd in 2013 to serve as a special adviser in higher education, part of a strategy to boost post-secondary training of the state's workforce.

Haslam has previously credited Boyd with bringing some 50,000 jobs to the state and $11 billion in capital investments.

In 2013, he served as the special advisor on higher education to the state where he spearheaded the Drive to 55 initiative and Tennessee Promise.

The gubernatorial general election is set for November 2018.

