Tennessee bathroom bill dead in the Senate

NASHVILLE - The bathroom bill, at least for this session, is dead in the Senate.

Reintroduced by Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt.-Juliet, the controversial bill, which would have required students in public schools to use the bathroom corresponding with the sex listed on their birth certificate, failed to receive a proper motion from the members the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday, effectively killing it.

Opponents of the bill from the ACLU and LGBT Chamber of Commerce filled the committee room and held up signs in silent opposition to the bill, claiming it discriminates against transgender students and other members of the LGBT community. When the bill was met with silence and dismissed, supporters let out happy gasps of surprise.

Earlier in March, Beavers and her House counterpart Rep. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, took their bills off notice for amendments to combat the $1 billion fiscal note.

The Wilson County Republicans also noted that President Donald Trump's administration would be friendlier to their legislation than the previous one. The Department of Education recently withdrew the Obama administration guidelines urging schools to allow students to use the restroom corresponding to the gender with which they identify rather than what is listed on their birth certificates.

Critics of the bill point to the potential dire fiscal impact of this legislation, pointing to the many businesses and conferences that divested from North Carolina after their state legislature passed a similar measure last year.

