Federal investigators may probe Jeremy Durham connections

In December, a subpoena confirmed a previous Tennessean report that federal prosecutors are pursuing wire fraud and fraud mail charges against recently ousted state lawmaker Jeremy Durham.

The subpoena also indicated the investigation involves possible bribery charges.

There are clues as to what federal investigators may be looking for: Connections between Durham, a different person who admitted to rape and child porn charges and a wealthy campaign donor; allegations from lobbyists made during the Tennessee attorney general’s investigation; and Durham’s relationship with a high-profile Republican donor.

"If a federal investigation reveals circumstances suggesting that a public officeholder might have received a benefit in return for some act relating in any way to his or her office, federal investigators tend to take interest," said Eli Richardson, a private attorney and former FBI agent who specialized in public corruption and former assistant U.S. Attorney in Middle Tennessee.

"They typically will want to follow up to determine whether the act constituted an actual exercise of the power of the office, whether and how big a benefit was received, and whether any benefit received was a quid pro quo – that is, given specifically in return for the act taken by the officeholder. Without such determinations, it would be premature to decide whether criminal charges are appropriate, even if the circumstances look fairly incriminating at first glance."

The Justice Department defines bribery as "the giving or accepting of anything of value to or by a public official, if the thing is given 'with intent to influence’ an official act, or if it is received by the official 'in return for being influenced.'" No charges of any kind have been filed in the Durham investigation.

The FBI, U.S. attorney and state investigators are continuing their probes even though Durham has denied any illegal acts, proclaiming all investigations will prove his innocence.

A pastor, porn and a letter

Durham used official letterhead to request leniency for a former youth pastor who pleaded guilty to statutory rape and child pornography charges, but the Franklin Republican never explained exactly how he knew the man.

In Durham’s March 31, 2014 letter to U.S. District Judge Harry Mattice, Jr., he asked the judge to consider the entire life of Joseph Todd Neill before sentencing him, noting everyone deserves a second chance.

Law enforcement, meanwhile, described the porn possessed by Neill as "violent" and "sadistic." It was found as investigators examined whether the then-37-year-old pastor was having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl at his church, according to federal court documents.

A Tennessean review of the 38 letters written on Neill’s behalf shows Durham is the only letter writer who doesn’t reference any connection to Neill. Some letters are written by relatives, friends of the family or coworkers. One was even written by a former cellmate. But only Durham omits how or whether he knows Neill.

In 2015, when news of Durham writing the letter surface, he told The Tennessean in a text message that one of his closest friends is very close to Neill's family. He declined to elaborate and refused to answer questions later about who asked him to write the letter.

Durham stopped talking to The Tennessean this summer after stories revealed allegations of rampant sexual and financial misconduct. In a statement emailed Tuesday, Durham's attorney Peter Strianse also did not answer questions about the letter.

“I am troubled that The Tennessean appears to be recycling old stories and passing it off as news. Mr. Durham has never given nor received a bribe," Strianse said.

In his letter, Durham makes note of two key times in Neill’s life: rebuilding churches after Hurricane Katrina and the fact that Neill sponsored a child who lives in Haiti.

Many of the letters reference Neill’s missionary work. Only one other notes both Haiti and Hurricane Katrina, though.

It was written by John Simmonds. Simmonds, 69, is the former CEO of Southeast Financial Credit Union, Middle Tennessee’s largest credit union, and has significant ties to Tennessee Republicans. Simmonds has “known Mr. Neill’s family for several years,” according to his letter dated April 2, 2014.

In 2013, Simmonds and his family donated $3,000 to Durham’s campaign. In October 2014, several months after Durham wrote his letter, Simmonds donated another $500. Simmonds donated $1,000 to Durham in 2015 and a family member donated $500 earlier this year.

Simmonds also donated thousands to Gov. Bill Haslam, House Speaker Beth Harwell, former Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey and other Republicans. He stopped taking The Tennessean’s calls months ago and recent attempts to contact him were unsuccessful.

State Sen. Jim Tracy, R-Shelbyville, has received thousands of dollars from Simmonds for both his state senate and congressional bids. Although Tracy said in December he doesn’t know Simmonds very well, he does remember Simmonds giving him a call to discuss Neill’s case.

Tracy said he doesn’t remember whether Simmonds asked him to write a letter on Neill’s behalf. If Simmonds had asked for a letter though, Tracy said he would have told the Republican donor no.

“Once it gets in the judicial wing of the government, I’m out,” Tracy said.

In 2015, Ramsey said Durham showed “poor judgment” in writing the letter.

Neill was sentenced to four years on the state statutory rape charges and three years, four months on the federal child pornography charges. He was allowed to serve the sentences concurrently.

He’s currently in a re-entry program in Nashville, with his sentence set to expire Sunday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The attorney general’s report

Much of the 48-page report from the Tennessee attorney general focused on its findings of inappropriate sexual acts and comments from Durham. Durham denied any sexual impropriety.

But the report also makes reference to the possibility of Durham requesting some form of quid pro quo.

The most clear example of this in the report is in an anecdote from a lobbyist, identified as Jane Doe #30. During the 2015 legislative session, she says she was in Durham’s office trying to discuss legislation with him. Instead, she says he repeatedly tried to offer her liquor or other drinks from his mini-fridge.

Frustrated, she got up and left his office.

“She stated that Rep. Durham walked out into the hallway with her and commented, ‘I’m for your bill but I’m going to expect something in return.' No one else was in the hallway at the time,” the report states.

“Jane Doe #30 was so annoyed by Rep. Durham’s comment that she snapped, ‘We have the votes. We don’t need yours, thanks.’ She took his comment as ‘dropping the bait’ to see if she would have drinks with him. She understood it to mean that he expected her to have a drink and spend time with him.”

The report states, "No direct evidence was presented to the Office that Rep. Durham’s vote was actually affected by a lobbyist’s response.

“However, a lobbyist’s livelihood depends on her/his ability to maintain a professional working relationship with legislators in order to advocate on behalf of clients’ interests in bills pending before the Legislature. The failure to maintain these professional boundaries may call into question the independent judgement of a legislator…”

Durham has denied any quid pro quo relationship with anyone.

Donations

Federal prosecutors have not provided any public evidence that Durham received any bribe in the form of a campaign contribution or otherwise. However, nationally, questions remain about when campaign contributions may cross the line into bribery.

Although a contribution can be considered a bribe, and lawmakers have been indicted across the country on such charges before, there is an ongoing debate as to what needs to happen in order to confirm the donation was in fact a bribe.

“The line between quid pro quo corruption and general influence must be respected in order to safeguard basic First Amendment rights, and the Court must ‘err on the side of protecting political speech rather than suppressing it,'" wrote U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in the opinion for the 2014 case McCutcheon v. FEC, a case that delved into contributions and bribery.

The Durham donor who has drawn the most scrutiny is Andy Miller, a wealthy health care investor who has pumped hundreds of thousands of dollars into conservative causes in Tennessee. The Tennessean confirmed in 2016 that Durham had invested campaign money into Miller’s personal business, based on a state investigation. At the same time, Miller and other relatives have donated $22,000 to Durham since 2013.

Beyond Miller’s campaign contributions to Durham, one of Miller’s federal political action committees paid the expelled lawmaker $600 in July 2014 for “legal fees,” according to federal disclosures.

Miller had a similar relationship with Joe Carr, a former state lawmaker who challenged U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander for his senate seat in 2014. Carr also invested funds in Miller’s company and received sizable contributions from the Miller family.

Although federal regulators investigated, there was never any allegation of bribery or a quid pro quo relationship with Carr.

This story originally appeared on The Tennesean’s website.

The Tennessean