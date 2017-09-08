Fitzhugh vows to fight to bring back Lady Vols name, if elected

Fitzhugh is fighting to bring back the Lady Vols name, if elected. (Photo: WBIR)

Gubernatorial candidate and state representative Craig Fitzhugh says he will fight to bring back the Lady Vols name, if elected.

Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, joined Bring Back the Lady Vols organizers today in front of the Pat Summitt statue on the University of Tennessee's campus.





The candidate says he plans to introduce a resolution saying the university should reinstate the name for all women's sports. If elected, Fitzhugh also says he would urge the U-T board of trustees to bring back the name.

"The support is overwhelming statewide, and there's really no reason why we shouldn't go back to honoring the Lady Vols of all sports and in their own particular category," Fitzhugh says.

