GOP forum for gubernatorial candidates set for Wednesdayin Knoxville

Voters can meet and speak with several Republican candidates for governor or their representatives during a forum Wednesday night at the Knoxville Expo Center.

Candidates who are expected to attend include Beth Harwell, Kay White and Mae Beavers. A representative for Diane Black also is expected to attend, according to Buddy Burkhart, Knox County Republican Party chairman. Representatives for Bill Lee and Randy Boyd also are anticipated.

The event at the Clinton Highway center is free and starts at 5 p.m. and continues through 8 p.m. Candidate speeches from the podium are to start at 5:30 p.m., Burkhart said.

Burkhart said he anticipates each candidate or their representative speaking 10 to 15 minutes and then being available at their own table to meet with the public.

Dress is casual.

The primary for the Tennessee governor's race is in August 2018.

The general election is in November 2018.

Candidates in the Democratic primary include Karl Dean, Craig Fitzhugh and Terry Clough.

Gov. Bill Haslam is term-limited.

