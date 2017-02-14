Rep. Mark Lovell, R-Eads, has submitted his resignation amid allegations he had inappropriate sexual contact with at least one woman, sources tell The Tennessean. (Photo: Custom)

Freshman state House Rep. Mark Lovell has submitted his letter of resignation amid allegations he had inappropriate sexual contact with a woman last week, several sources, including a Tennessee Republican lawmaker, told The USA TODAY NETWORK-Tennessee.

Lovell confirmed in a phone call Tuesday morning that he resigned, but said the accusations against him are "100 percent false.

“I’m taking away from my family, I’m taking away my business and now I’ve got accusations of improperness and it’s like you know what, I just need to focus on my family and my business and I don’t need people throwing stones at me when it’s not necessary," Lovell said in the phone call.

Lovell, R-Eads, engaged in “inappropriate touching” with one woman, the source said. Another person with knowledge of the situation also confirmed Lovell is under investigation for acting inappropriately toward a woman.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Mike Stewart, D-Nashville, said the resignation shouldn't stop any investigation into Lovell's actions.

"We’re just coming off this extraordinary scandal that we had with Rep. (Jeremy) Durham, we haven’t been here 90 days, shoot 30 days, and already from reports, if reports are true, we have another problem. So, we have to ask ourselves, ‘Are the systems in place working?’ We need a full investigation into that, but one that protects the confidentiality of any victims," Stewart said in a phone interview Tuesday morning.

The resignation comes a day after The USA TODAY-NETWORK Tennessee began asking legislative leadership about the allegations and the existence of an investigation into Lovell.

Monday evening, House Speaker Beth Harwell and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally would not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.

“If a complaint is filed and still in the investigation phase, the process is confidential in order to protect the identities of the victim(s) and witnesses, and so I would be unable to comment,” Harwell said in a statement emailed by a spokeswoman.

“However, if a violation is found, it will absolutely be a public record, as stated in the policy, and appropriate action would be taken.”

McNally said, in general, he wouldn’t comment on any investigation until it was completed.

“If the complaint (was) deemed valid, the Senate would demand a full and public vetting of the matter immediately. The Senate is committed to taking all actions within the law and the rules to ensure a safe workplace for our Senate staff members,” McNally said Monday night in a statement emailed by a spokesman.

House Majority Leader Glen Casada said Tuesday morning he had just learned of Lovell’s resignation when he was provided a letter.

“If that’s his decision – that’s why he’s leaving, I commend him,” Casada said.

Casada said he wasn’t aware of any allegations regarding sexual misconduct. “I need to know the facts, all I know is he’s resigned and he’s telling me he’s resigned for family matters and that’s all I know at this point,” he said.

Lovell, 58, who is married and has three children, defeated incumbent lawmaker Curry Todd in the Republican primary last fall. The defeat came after Todd, a longtime House member who had his own controversial track record, was arrested for stealing some of Lovell’s campaign signs. After Todd's arrest, Lovell bailed him out of jail.

Sources told The USA TODAY NETWORK-Tennessee there is an ongoing investigation into what happened, although they could not confirm by whom. Under the legislature’s recently adopted sexual harassment policy an investigation could be performed by the House Speaker’s office or Legislative Administration.

Connie Ridley, director of Legislative Administration, didn’t immediately respond to questions sent to the speaker’s office about an investigation. She also did not indicate whether she had a conversation with Lovell about his actions.

Tennessean