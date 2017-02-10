Gov. Haslam respects court's decision on travel ban

NASHVILLE - Although President Donald Trump vowed to continue to pursue his travel ban in court after a U.S. federal appeals court rejected his controversial executive order, Gov. Bill Haslam was significantly less combative after the ruling was announced.

"Obviously a federal decision and I guess I saw the appellate court," Haslam said to reporters Thursday night at a town hall forum at the Wilson County Courthouse where he was pitching his gas tax plan. "That's their decision."

Haslam reiterated what he has said on several occasions since the president's order was announced on Jan. 27.

"I think the president when he comes in has the right to review policy, but then the courts will decide whether that is legal or not."

The governor, who had been critical of Trump's comments throughout the presidential campaign, previously said the implementation of the executive order could have been done in a "better way."

The governor has also repeatedly expressed confidence in the way the country's refugee resettlement program operates.

The president's ban sought to halt citizens from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the United States for at least 90 days, all refugees for at least 120 days and Syrian citizens indefinitely. Refugees who represented a religious minority in their country of origin, including Syrian Christians, would still be admitted under the order.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit said the executive order violates due process rights without a national security justification.

Andy Humbles and Ariana Maria Sawyer contributed to this report.

