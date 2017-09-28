Haslam considering run for U.S. Senate seat

Gov. Bill Haslam (Photo: C.B. Shmelter, The Jackson Sun)

NASHVILLE - Gov. Bill Haslam said Thursday he is considering a U.S. Senate run, leaving the door open for the Knoxville Republican to take the post Bob Corker is vacating.

Haslam made the comment after an event Thursday morning.

"It merits spending some time thinking about it and praying about it," Haslam told reporters.

The governor said he's talked to Corker about the idea in recent days, adding that he fully expected the U.S. Senator to run for re-election.

Haslam did not give a time table as to when he will reach a decision, noting he won't draw the process out for a month.

The governor said U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander has encouraged him to seriously think about running for the U.S. Senate.

If Haslam enters the race he would immediately become a leading contender for the seat Corker has held since 2006

Corker, the former mayor of Chattanooga, said on Sept. 26 he would not seek a third term.

Haslam entering the race could set up a GOP primary showdown between with U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn. The 15-year Congressional veteran is expected to announce whether she will run in the coming days.

Haslam, a billionaire thanks to his family's Pilot Flying J truck stop company, has the national stature, state popularity, political experience and financial means to make a competitive run for the seat.

While he has sparred with conservatives and Democrats in the state legislature, Haslam is heralded for creating the popular Tennessee Promise free college education program and for implementing an increase in the state gas tax, a move expected to fuel extensive improvements to state infrastructure.

Haslam alluded to entering the race earlier this year, although he hadn't discussed the issue much publicly in recent months.

In February, Haslam didn't rule out a potential run, telling reporters at the time he "honestly didn't know."

Haslam has historically earned more than 60 percent support in Vanderbilt University polls and has run two successful statewide campaigns. But Blackburn has eyed a Senate race for years, and could garner the endorsement and financial support of President Donald Trump as one of his most fervent and public supporters in Congress.



Former Americans for Prosperity-Tennessee leader Andy Ogles has also announced as a Republican candidate for the post. Former U.S. Rep. Stephen Fincher and many other Tennessee Republicans are considering entering the race.

James Mackler, a Nashville attorney and Army veteran, is the only declared candidate on the Democratic side.

The primary election is Aug. 2, 2018.

