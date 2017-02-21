Haslam's gas tax bill set to be taken up Wednesday

Some lawmakers are eyeing alternatives to Gov. Haslam's gas tax increase, to fund TDOT projects. (Photo: WBIR)

Gov. Bill Haslam's gas tax proposal will have its first real legislative test on Wednesday, when a House subcommittee is expected to take up the measure.

Haslam's gas tax legislation is the second item on the agenda of the House Transportation Subcommittee.

Some lawmakers, including House Majority Leader Glen Casada, have expressed skepticism that Haslam's plan will be able to make it out of the eight-member subcommittee.

Athough Haslam's legislation was introduced as a caption — a type of bill that is written broadly enough to allow for changes — at least two amendments have been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

One is the governor's proposal, which calls for a 7 cent per gallon hike on gasoline and is accompanied by a series of tax cuts. The other is Rep. David Hawk's alternative proposal, which calls for using a portion of existing revenue generated through the sales tax instead of increasing the gas tax.

Both amendments could be taken up Wednesday. Hawk's amendment was filed first, which means his measure will be taken up before Haslam's plan.

In addition to Haslam's gas tax bill, the subcommittee's calendar includes seven other bills and a presentation from the Tennessee Trucking Association.

In advance of the subcommittee's meeting, several members of House leadership met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the transportation bills. The group included House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, Casada, R-Franklin, House Republican Caucus chairman Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville, Hawk, R-Greeneville, and others, including at least one member of the House Transportation Committee, Rep. Barry Doss, R-Leoma.

On Tuesday, Rep. Terry Lynn Weaver, R-Lancaster, who chairs the transportation subcommittee, said she has to read any amendments before deciding whether there will be a vote on the governor's bill.

"I don't plan anything," she said. "We just gotta be in there, sit in the driver's seat and see what happens."

Meanwhile on Tuesday, five Middle Tennessee mayors spoke out in favor of allowing local governments to hold referendums on raising taxes to pay for transit projects. The local-option provision is part of Haslam's transportation proposal.

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson said the issue is important for counties with heavy congestion.

"Let the people decide," he said.

Joining Anderson at the statehouse were Kim McMillan of Clarksville, Howard Bradley of Robertson County, Anthony Holt of Sumner County and Charlie Norman of Maury County.

Haslam is set to hold two community forums in the next two days to continue his ongoing pitch for his gas tax proposal.

