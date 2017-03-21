House committee approves Haslam's gas tax bill

The state's gas tax of 21.4 cents per gallon was last raised in 1989.

NASHVILLE - A House committee narrowly voted in favor of Gov. Bill Haslam's gas tax proposal Tuesday, providing a significant victory for the central piece of the governor's legislative package for the year.

The House Transportation Committee voted 11-7 n favor of the governor's bill, which was amended to raise the state's tax on gasoline by 6 cents per gallon over a three year period to help fund a $10 billion backlog in road projects. The committee's approval of the bill came just hours after a Senate committee unanimously voted in favor of the measure.

Both votes came one day after several Republican lawmakers touted support of the gas tax proposal from a conservative anti-tax group.

In advance of the the House Transportation Committee's vote, chairman Barry Doss, R-Leoma, said it was time for House lawmakers to decide the fate of the gas tax plan because of the implications it would have on the governor's proposed budget.

During the committee's discussion of various amendments to the governor's proposal, a competing plan favored by critics of the gas tax that would have diverted taxes from car sales was defeated with a 10-8 vote.

Earlier in the day, the Senate State and Local Government Committee voted 9-0 in favor of the amended gas tax plan. The proposal, which was altered in a separate Senate committee last week, also reduces the state's tax on groceries, eliminates a proposed fee on rental cars, cuts a controversial aspect related to indexing and provides tax relief to the elderly and disabled veterans.

The amended proposal is estimated to generate about $250 million for the state, $35 million for cities and $70 million for counties.

While presenting the bill Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris, R-Collierville, provided an overview of the local option that would allow Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga, as well as 12 counties, to hold referendums to ask voters to weigh in on other potential tax increases to help fund local transportation projects.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has expressed a desire to bring a referendum before metro voters in 2018.

Norris said the following counties would be able to hold a referendum on a local option: Davidson, Shelby, Knox, Wilson, Washington, Blunt, Sullivan, Sumner, Montgomery, Williamson, Rutherford and Hamilton.

If approved through referendum, the local option would allow for local governments to add a surcharge on several taxes, including taxes on sales, businesses, motor vehicles, rental cars, tourist accommodation and residential development.

The money raised through the surcharge would only be able to be used to fund local transportation projects and would be capped.

The local option would also include a portion that would allow audits related to the transportation projects.

The Senate committee spent about 25 minutes discussing the gas tax proposal, in large part with the panel asking Norris to explain aspects related to the local option. The committee's passage of the bill sends it to Senate finance, which would be the final committee before the measure would head to a vote on the chamber's floor.

