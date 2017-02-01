House leaders push alternative gas tax plan

The state's gas tax of 21.4 cents per gallon was last raised in 1989.

NASHVILLE - Tennessee's transportation needs can be paid for by using a portion of the existing revenue generated through the sales tax instead of increasing the gas tax, according to details of an alternative funding proposal House Majority Leader Glen Casada and Assistant Leader David Hawk are set to release Wednesday afternoon.

The specifics of the proposal are relatively simple compared to Gov. Bill Haslam's plan: The alternative plan, which Hawk has been working on since he entered House leadership in November, would take a quarter of one percent of the state's 7 percent sales tax and allocate funds to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The plan would utilize existing funds the state currently receives without raising taxes.

When the state raised the sales tax from 6 percent in 2002, all of the money received from that increase was allocated to the general fund.

Haslam's latest budget recommends sending $33.3 billion in the general fund for the upcoming fiscal year.

Haslam's transportation funding plan calls for hiking the tax on gasoline and diesel by 7-cents and 12-cents per gallon, respectively, while making cuts in other areas, including the state's tax on groceries. The governor estimates his overall proposal would annually generate about $278 million.

Hawk's plan is estimated to generate about $280 million each year.

Both Hawk and Haslam's plans are efforts to tackle the state's $10 billion backlog of road projects that have been waiting for funding.

"First, I appreciate the governor’s efforts in bringing the issue to the forefront. We must find a permanent solution to our transportation funding problems. What I like about David Hawk’s plan is that it is simple, it is predictable and it is a conservative approach using existing dollars in the budget,” Casada said.

The plan by Hawk comes just two days after Haslam made his latest pitch to lawmakers on the need for approving his gas tax plan.

On Tuesday, Haslam challenged lawmakers to "show me the math" on any alternative plans.

As a state without a substantial income tax, Tennessee already relies heavily on its sales tax. In fact, 60 cents of every dollar in the general fund comes from the sales tax, according to Haslam's proposed budget.

Hawk and Casada are set to hold a press conference at the legislature at 3 p.m.

Dave Boucher contribute to this report.

