Immigrant advocates in Tennessee condemn Trump's executive orders

Zacnite Vargas works on her homework at home Nov. 17, 2016, in Nashville. Vargas is a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) nursing student at Belmont University and is taking general education classes at Trevecca. (Photo: Andrew Nelles, The Tennessean)

Immigrant and refugee advocates in Tennessee on Wednesday condemned President Donald Trump's two executive orders outlining efforts to intensify immigration enforcement, build a wall on the Mexican border and punish so-called "sanctuary cities" that shield those who entered the country illegally.

"Today the president has made clear that he is committed to turning his bigoted campaign rhetoric into bigoted policy," said Stephanie Teatro, co-executive director of the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition. "The president has essentially closed our borders and shut our doors to people seeking safety and opportunity and wanting to contribute. It is a complete reversal of our values as Americans.

"It goes against our founding principles — what's on the Statue of Liberty."

Calling illegal immigration a "clear and present danger," Trump's executive orders call for the immediate building of a southern border wall, new public or private detention facilities, the hiring of 5,000 new border patrol agents and 10,000 immigration officers. The orders also call for shutting off federal funds for cities that refuse to inform federal officials about people in their custody who may have entered the country illegally.

Trump made his immigration announcement during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security. He said the plan is meant to secure America's borders and largely relies on the enforcement of existing laws.

"This is a law enforcement agency," the president said after signing the orders. "From here on out, I'm asking you all to enforce the laws of the United States of America. They will be enforced, and enforced strongly."

In recent years, the number of Mexican immigrants and their children returning to Mexico is greater than the number of new Mexican immigrants coming into the United States, a 2015 Pew Research study found. Meanwhile, immigrants from troubled Central American nations seeking refuge have helped drive recent spikes in border arrests, according to Customs and Border Protection data.

There are an estimated 128,620 people living in Tennessee who entered the United States illegally, or 2 percent of the state’s population, according to the Partnership for a New American Economy.

When Zacnite Vargas heard about the orders, a wave of anxiety caused tremors that kept her from driving right away. Both her parents came to the United States illegally, but her two younger siblings are U.S. citizens.

"Now they have to drive around in fear," she said, adding that her little sister has resisted going to school out of a concern that her mother could be stopped, arrested and deported.

Vargas is a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, a special consideration given by former President Barack Obama to those who came here as children, offering them temporary safety from deportation and a permit to work.

Jazmine Ramirez, who also is a DACA recipient with undocumented parents and siblings who are U.S. citizens, said the television has been banned in her home in an effort to reduce the family's level of anxiety.

She called the orders "a slap in the face."

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry said the city cannot control border policies but called for the city to embrace immigrants and refugees "who are an integral part of our community."

"Our law department will be reviewing the president's executive order to determine if or how it might apply to Metro Nashville," Barry said in a statement posted on Twitter. "One thing I am sure of is that Nashville is stronger and safer when we are a warm and welcoming place for all."

In one executive order, Trump resurrected the controversial 287(g) program, which allows the Department of Homeland Security to deputize selected state and local law enforcement officers to perform the functions of federal immigration agents.

It was under that program that Juana Villegas was famously shackled to a Metro General Hospital bed in Nashville during parts of her labor after being stopped on a 2008 careless driving charge, which a Berry Hill judge later dismissed.

Under the Obama administration's Priority Enforcement Program, ICE agents were instructed to deport mostly those convicted of violent crimes. But under Trump's executive orders, those who entered the nation illegally can be deported before a conviction.

“That’s totally contrary to the idea of innocent until proven guilty,” said Fran Ansley, a member of the steering committee for Allies of Knoxville’s Immigrant Neighbors.

Ansley called the announcement about the wall “more or less a stunt,” but one that stands to undermine national security, contribute to wasteful spending and threaten the nation’s relationship with Mexico.

“It’s not a humorous stunt or a little stunt; it’s a stunt that I think is pretty ugly and will hurt a lot of decent people,” she said.

Mauricio Calvo, head of the advocacy group Latino Memphis and a Mexican immigrant, said immigrants who’ve crossed the border illegally say security and natural barriers like deserts already make the journey extremely difficult.

Calvo said that even with a stronger wall, people can still find ways around it or else could enter the country legally and overstay their visas.

“I just see that this is an isolated ideology or statement," he said. " ‘Oh, we’re going to build the wall and therefore we’re going to fix the problem.’ That’s my concern, that the policy is not going to solve much.”

Teatro said TIRRC has embarked on a know-your-rights campaign and that there are thousands of immigrants across the state ready to fight deportations.

"We can't turn our back on those seeking safe refuge," Teatro said. "We can't stand for mass deportations that will terrorize communities and separate millions of families."

This story originally appeared on The Tennessean’s website.

