Countdown to November: Meet your district's final candidates

The city of Knoxville will see sweeping leadership changes during the November election.
Five of the nine seats on city council will soon need to be filled. The council members representing the first, second, third, fourth and sixth districts are all term-limited, and therefore cannot run for re-election.
This means citizens will soon elect five first-time members during the general election in November.
In order to inform Knoxville residents of the choices in the upcoming primary and election, WBIR 10News and Fox 43 News at 6:30 anchor John Becker reached out to each of the candidates for roundtable interviews, starting with District 1.These interviews began in May before the primary election when a record-breaking 30 people signed up to run in the various districts.
The election is turning out to be especially interesting, particularly in District Four where two candidates tied in the Aug. 29 primary. The City Council will need to decide what comes next, which could mean that district will have three choices to vote for instead of two in November.
Below are interviews with the final candidates in the order they placed in their district in the August primary, starting with District One.
Unsure which district you belong to? Find out on Knox County's Geographic Information System.
District One
Stephanie Welch
Mobile users click here to watch interview
Website: www.Vote4Welch.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SWelch1st
Twitter: @SWelch1st
Rebecca Parr
Mobile users click here to watch interview
Website: www.voterebeccaparr.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/voterebeccaparr/
District Two
Andrew Roberto
Mobile users click here to watch interview
Website: http://AndrewJRoberto.com/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ElectRoberto
Wayne Christensen
Mobile users click here to watch interview
Website: www.ChristensenForCityCouncil.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/VoteChristensen
Twitter: @WayneFor2nd
District Three
James Edward Corcoran
Mobile users click here to watch interview
Website: www.CorcoranForCouncil.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/JamesCorcoranForKnox
Seema Singh Perez
Mobile users click here to watch interview
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Seema3rdDistrict
District Four
(Note: Amelia Parker and Harry Tindell tied in this district with 488 votes each during the Aug. 29 primary, so currently there are three potential runners instead of two. City Council has the ability to hold a special run-off election to break the tie, but it is uncertain if that will happen before the Nov. 7 general election).
Lauren Rider
Mobile users click here to watch interview
Website: www.VoteLaurenRider.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/VoteLaurenRider
Amelia Parker
Mobile users click here to watch interview
Website: https://www.ameliaparkerforcitycouncil.com/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/pg/ameliaparkerforcitycouncil/posts/
Harry Tindell
Mobile users click here to watch interview
Website: https://harrytindellforknoxville.com/
District Six
Gwen McKenzie
Mobile users click here to watch interview
Website: www.votegwenmckenzie.com
Jennifer Montgomery
Mobile users click here to watch interview
Website: www.VoteJMO.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Jennifer-Montgomery-for-City-Council-District-No-6-800508380117550
