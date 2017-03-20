Inside TN: Tim Burchett, J.J. Jones, Houston Smelcer, Part 1

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett, Sheriff J.J. Jones and Houston Smelcer of the Helen Ross McNabb Center discuss plans for a facility to treat non-violent jail inmates who are mentally ill or battle substance abuse.

WBIR 10:33 PM. EDT March 20, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories