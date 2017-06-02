WBIR
Knoxville Election 2017: Meet the candidates

With the November election approaching, 30 candidates across Knoxville are running to fill five open City Council seats.

Tom Barclay and John Becker, WBIR 9:27 PM. EDT June 02, 2017

The city of Knoxville will see sweeping leadership changes during the November election.

Five of the nine seats on city council will soon need to be filled. The council members representing the first, second, third, fourth and sixth districts are all term-limited, and therefore cannot run for re-election. 

This means citizens will soon elect five first-time members during the general election in November. 

A record-breaking 31 people qualified to run in the various districts in the Aug. 29 primary. After the primary, only the top two candidates from each of the districts will move on to the Nov. 7 general election.


In order to inform Knoxville residents of the choices in the upcoming primary and election, WBIR 10News and Fox 43 News at 6:30 anchor John Becker has been reaching out to each of the candidates for roundtable interviews, starting with district one. The interviews are formatted to last approximately two and a half minutes and ask open-ended questions to find out how a candidate intends to serve their respective district if they were elected.  

Below are interviews with candidates in the order they are listed on the city of Knoxville's election information page. More interviews will be added to the page through the summer as candidates come forward for interviews.

District One

Greg Knox

Website: www.knox.vote

Facebook: www.facebook.com/KnoxVote

 

Rebecca Parr

Website: www.voterebeccaparr.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/voterebeccaparr/

 

Stephanie Welch

Website: www.Vote4Welch.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SWelch1st

Twitter: @SWelch1st

 

Andrew Wilson

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Wilson4knoxdistrict1

Website: www.wilsonforknoxville.com

 

District Two

Brandon Bruce


Website: www.BrandonBruce.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BrandonBruceKnoxville

Twitter: @Brandon_Bruce

 

Wayne Christensen

(Yet to be interviewed)

Website: www.ChristensenForCityCouncil.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/VoteChristensen

Twitter: @WayneFor2nd

 

Andrew Roberto

(Yet to be interviewed)

Website: http://AndrewJRoberto.com/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ElectRoberto

 

David Williams

Facebook: www.facebook.com/David-Williams-for-Knoxville-City-Council-1127891340573653

 

District Three

James Edward Corcoran

(Yet to be interviewed)

Website: www.CorcoranForCouncil.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/JamesCorcoranForKnox

 

De'Ossie Deon Dingus, Sr.

(Yet to be interviewed)

 

Jody Mullins

(Yet to be interviewed)

 

Seema Singh Perez

(Yet to be interviewed)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Seema3rdDistrict

 

District Four

Dan Davis

(Yet to be interviewed)

 

Jack Knoxville

(Yet to be interviewed)

Website: www.jackknoxville.com

 

Amelia (Amy) Parker

(Yet to be interviewed)

 

Lauren Rider

(Yet to be interviewed)

Website: www.VoteLaurenRider.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/VoteLaurenRider

 

Harry Tindell

(Yet to be interviewed)

 

District Six

Joyce Brown

(Yet to be interviewed)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/JoyceBrownCC

 

John A. Butler

(Yet to be interviewed)

 

Maurice L. Clark, Sr.

(Yet to be interviewed)

 

Michael Covington

(Yet to be interviewed)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ElectCovington

 

Charles Frazier

(Yet to be interviewed)

 

David Gillette

(Yet to be interviewed)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/6District4Gillette

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DGillette33

 

Zimbabwe U. Matavou

(Yet to be interviewed)

 

Gwen McKenzie

(Yet to be interviewed)

Website: www.votegwenmckenzie.com

 

Jennifer Montgomery

(Yet to be interviewed)

Website: www.VoteJMO.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Jennifer-Montgomery-for-City-Council-District-No-6-800508380117550

 

Damon Rawls

(Yet to be interviewed)

Website: www.ElectDamon.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ElectDamonRawls

 

Kennie Riffey

(Yet to be interviewed)

 

Shawnee Rios

(Yet to be interviewed)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/VoteShawnee

 

Brandy Slaybaugh

(Yet to be interviewed)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BrandySlaybaugh

