Knoxville Election 2017: Meet the candidates

The city of Knoxville will see sweeping leadership changes during the November election.
Five of the nine seats on city council will soon need to be filled. The council members representing the first, second, third, fourth and sixth districts are all term-limited, and therefore cannot run for re-election.
This means citizens will soon elect five first-time members during the general election in November.
A record-breaking 31 people qualified to run in the various districts in the Aug. 29 primary. After the primary, only the top two candidates from each of the districts will move on to the Nov. 7 general election.
In order to inform Knoxville residents of the choices in the upcoming primary and election, WBIR 10News and Fox 43 News at 6:30 anchor John Becker has been reaching out to each of the candidates for roundtable interviews, starting with district one. The interviews are formatted to last approximately two and a half minutes and ask open-ended questions to find out how a candidate intends to serve their respective district if they were elected.
Below are interviews with candidates in the order they are listed on the city of Knoxville's election information page. More interviews will be added to the page through the summer as candidates come forward for interviews.
District One
Greg Knox
Website: www.knox.vote
Facebook: www.facebook.com/KnoxVote
Rebecca Parr
Website: www.voterebeccaparr.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/voterebeccaparr/
Stephanie Welch
Website: www.Vote4Welch.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SWelch1st
Twitter: @SWelch1st
Andrew Wilson
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Wilson4knoxdistrict1
Website: www.wilsonforknoxville.com
District Two
Brandon Bruce
Website: www.BrandonBruce.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/BrandonBruceKnoxville
Twitter: @Brandon_Bruce
Wayne Christensen
(Yet to be interviewed)
Website: www.ChristensenForCityCouncil.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/VoteChristensen
Twitter: @WayneFor2nd
Andrew Roberto
(Yet to be interviewed)
Website: http://AndrewJRoberto.com/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ElectRoberto
David Williams
Facebook: www.facebook.com/David-Williams-for-Knoxville-City-Council-1127891340573653
District Three
James Edward Corcoran
(Yet to be interviewed)
Website: www.CorcoranForCouncil.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/JamesCorcoranForKnox
De'Ossie Deon Dingus, Sr.
(Yet to be interviewed)
Jody Mullins
(Yet to be interviewed)
Seema Singh Perez
(Yet to be interviewed)
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Seema3rdDistrict
District Four
Dan Davis
(Yet to be interviewed)
Jack Knoxville
(Yet to be interviewed)
Website: www.jackknoxville.com
Amelia (Amy) Parker
(Yet to be interviewed)
Lauren Rider
(Yet to be interviewed)
Website: www.VoteLaurenRider.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/VoteLaurenRider
Harry Tindell
(Yet to be interviewed)
District Six
Joyce Brown
(Yet to be interviewed)
Facebook: www.facebook.com/JoyceBrownCC
John A. Butler
(Yet to be interviewed)
Maurice L. Clark, Sr.
(Yet to be interviewed)
Michael Covington
(Yet to be interviewed)
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ElectCovington
Charles Frazier
(Yet to be interviewed)
David Gillette
(Yet to be interviewed)
Facebook: www.facebook.com/6District4Gillette
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DGillette33
Zimbabwe U. Matavou
(Yet to be interviewed)
Gwen McKenzie
(Yet to be interviewed)
Website: www.votegwenmckenzie.com
Jennifer Montgomery
(Yet to be interviewed)
Website: www.VoteJMO.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Jennifer-Montgomery-for-City-Council-District-No-6-800508380117550
Damon Rawls
(Yet to be interviewed)
Website: www.ElectDamon.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ElectDamonRawls
Kennie Riffey
(Yet to be interviewed)
Shawnee Rios
(Yet to be interviewed)
Facebook: www.facebook.com/VoteShawnee
Brandy Slaybaugh
(Yet to be interviewed)
Facebook: www.facebook.com/BrandySlaybaugh
