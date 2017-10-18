Jeb Bush set to headline Nashville fundraiser for Tennessee GOP gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd

Jeb Bush (Photo: Ethan Miller, Getty Images)

Former Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush is scheduled to visit Nashville next month for a fundraiser for gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd.

The fundraiser, set to take place Nov. 30, was confirmed by the campaign Wednesday.

Exact location and cost of attending the event were not immediately available.

Bush is scheduled to be at this year's National Summit on Education Reform, which is being held in Nashville beginning Nov. 29.

Although Tennesseans favored former President George W. Bush in his two presidential elections, his brother Jeb Bush performed poorly in the 2016 presidential election. Jeb Bush received about 1 percent of all votes in last year’s Republican primary election, behind then-candidate Donald Trump, U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, neurosurgeon Ben Carson and Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

Boyd’s fundraiser with Bush is hardly surprising given the Knoxville Republican's connection with the former Florida governor.

Randy Boyd

In 2015, Boyd gave Bush $2,700 in support of his presidential campaign. Boyd also hosted a fundraiser for Bush in Knoxville and ran as an at-large delegate for the candidate.

That same year, Bush was the keynote speaker at the state Republican Party’s annual fundraiser.

Boyd also donated $2,700 to former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina’s presidential campaign.

Despite efforts to label himself as not simply an extension of Gov. Bill Haslam, Boyd’s embrace of Bush could further views that he is a moderate Republican.

In a potential sign of the criticism Boyd might face in the future, a spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Diane Black’s gubernatorial campaign seized on the fundraiser, calling Boyd and Bush a “match made in establishment heaven.”

“Their pro-illegal immigration, pro-big government, anti-Trump positions are more suited to the Democratic primary than the Republican primary,” said Chris Hartline.

Others in the Republican governor’s race, including Black and former Sen. Mae Beavers, have openly embraced Trump. After last year’s primary election House Speaker Beth Harwell vowed to support Trump. Williamson County businessman Bill Lee, who is also in the race, has not spoken much about the president.

